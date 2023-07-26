<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Ellie Kemper sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Happiness for Beginners, her new movie out now on Netflix. The film follows her character, newly divorced and a little lost, as she decides to sign up for a backcountry survival course with a group of oddball strangers.

The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress talks about the camaraderie of the cast, how being a runner came in handy for the hiking-based movie, and playing against her usual type for this new character.

“A lot of the characters I’ve played tend to be sunny, optimistic, bright-eyed, cheerful women — and [this character] is not,” Kemper explains. “She’s going through a divorce. She is cranky. She is not choosing to look on the bright side of things when we meet her. And that was a departure for me, a departure I enjoyed.”

Kemper also regales Meredith with the story of singing Bob Schneider’s “40 Dogs (Like Romeo and Juliet)” in the film before sharing which artists she’s listening to when she’s out for a run. She then explains what type of role she looks for now that she’s post-Kimmy Schmidt, her recent stint on Broadway, and the podcast that’s been keeping her busy.

Listen to Ellie Kemper talk about Happiness for Beginners and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. (Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted prior to SAG-AFTRA going on strike.) Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.