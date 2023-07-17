Elton John Testifies in Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial

Elton John testified as part of Kevin Spacey’s defense in the actor’s sexual assault trial in the United Kingdom.

The singer appeared in court via videolink from Monaco on Monday, according to The Associated Press. During his 20-minute testimony, John discussed Spacey’s presence at his annual White Tie and Tiara balls, confirming that the actor attended a gala in 2001. However, John said he did not recall Spacey attending the ball in any other year.

One of Spacey’s alleged victims accused him of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

John’s husband and manager, David Furnish, also testified in court on Monday. Furnish said that he went through the photo archive of previous White Tie and Tiara balls and did not find any evidence of Spacey attending an event other than in 2001.

Spacey is facing 12 counts of sexual assault relating to accusations brought fourth by four men. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

