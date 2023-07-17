Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Elton John Testifies in Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial

John discussed Spacey's attendance at his annual White Tie and Tiara in 2001

Advertisement
Elton John and Kevin Spacey
Elton John and Kevin Spacey, photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images
July 17, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Elton John testified as part of Kevin Spacey’s defense in the actor’s sexual assault trial in the United Kingdom.

    The singer appeared in court via videolink from Monaco on Monday, according to The Associated Press. During his 20-minute testimony, John discussed Spacey’s presence at his annual White Tie and Tiara balls, confirming that the actor attended a gala in 2001. However, John said he did not recall Spacey attending the ball in any other year.

    One of Spacey’s alleged victims accused him of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

    John’s husband and manager, David Furnish, also testified in court on Monday. Furnish said that he went through the photo archive of previous White Tie and Tiara balls and did not find any evidence of Spacey attending an event other than in 2001.

    Spacey is facing 12 counts of sexual assault relating to accusations brought fourth by four men. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    John recently concluded his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jane Birkin

Jane Birkin, British-French Singer-Actress and Style Icon, Has Died at 76

July 16, 2023

james cameron oceangate movie titan submersible

James Cameron Is Not Making an OceanGate Movie

July 15, 2023

Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman Warns Hollywood Executives: "Be Careful Motherf*cker"

July 14, 2023

consequence weekly news roundup music film tv jack white barbie ryan goseling trump guy fieri porno for pyros

Weekly News Roundup: July 6th-13th, 2023

July 14, 2023

john cusack hollywood studios criminal enterprise

John Cusack Calls Studios a "Criminal Enterprise" in Response to AI Proposal

July 14, 2023

theater camp review ben platt

The Hilarious and Authentic Theater Camp Takes Center Stage: Review

July 14, 2023

hollywood studios extras ai proposal amptp sag aftra actors strike

Hollywood Studios Proposed Using AI to Scan and Own Extras' Likenesses Forever

July 13, 2023

oppenheimer premiere strike cillian murphy emily blunt florence pugh robert downey jr rami malek christopher nolan

Oppenheimer Cast Ditches UK Premiere to Join SAG-AFTRA Strike

July 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elton John Testifies in Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial

Menu Shop Search Newsletter