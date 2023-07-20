Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lush’s Emma Anderson Announces Debut Solo Album Pearlies, Shares “Bend the Round”: Stream

Out October 20th

Advertisement
emma anderson lush debut solo album pearlies bend the round stream
Emma Anderson, photo by Brian David Stevens
July 20, 2023 | 6:30am ET

    Founding Lush guitarist Emma Anderson has announced her debut solo album, Pearlies. The project arrives October 20th via Sonic Cathedral, while lead single “Bend the Round” is out now.

    Anderson began writing what would become Pearlies back around 2016, when Lush was briefly reunited. In fact, the songs were intended for the shoegaze pioneers. “I thought we were in it for the long term, so some of these songs — or even just parts of them — were actually going to be for Lush,” Anderson explained in a statement. “That didn’t happen, so I had these songs and bits of music that I didn’t know what to do with.”

    It took a lot of convincing for the songwriter to make a solo record, and especially to sing lead vocals. After Anderson’s frequent collaborator, Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie, declined to contribute unless she agreed to make the jump, however, Pearlies began in earnest. “I am not someone that feels comfortable in the spotlight, so for me to take centre stage, metaphorically speaking, was quite a big leap,” the artist said.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Rather than forming another traditional four-piece rock band, Anderson enlisted electronic producer James Chapman to contribute keyboards, synthesizers, and programming (though Suede’s Richard Oakes did lend a hand on guitar). The result is a more textured, modern work, though “Bend the Round” still has the ethereal quality of a Lush classic. At this point, however, that just seems like an Anderson constant. Check it out below.

    Earlier this month, Lush announced vinyl reissues of their three studio albums. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Pearlies Artwork:

    emma anderson debut solo album pearlies album artwork

    Pearlies Tracklist:
    01. I Was Miles Away
    02. Bend the Round
    03. Inter Light
    04. Taste the Air
    05. Xanthe
    06. The Presence
    07. Willow and Mallow
    08. Tonight Is Mine
    09. For a Moment
    10. Clusters

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

mondo generator death march

Mondo Generator (Nick Oliveri) Announce New Album, Unleash "Death March": Stream

July 19, 2023

poppy new album zig

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

July 19, 2023

mountain goats jenny from thebes new album clean slate song video stream

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny from Thebes, Share "Clean Slate": Stream

July 19, 2023

illuminati hotties truck new single indie rock music news listen stream sarah tudzin

illuminati hotties Return with New Single "Truck": Stream

July 19, 2023

babychaos guilty hands stream

Babychaos Premieres Electro-Industrial Single "Guilty Hands (I Bleed)": Stream

July 19, 2023

alice cooper white line frankenstein

Alice Cooper Books Fall US Tour, Unveils New Song "White Line Frankenstein" Featuring Tom Morello: Stream

July 19, 2023

the chemical brothers new album for that beautiful feeling electronic dance music news listen stream tracklist

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Album That Beautiful Feeling

July 19, 2023

dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees 2023 tour dates album everything turns around keanu reeves band single

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

July 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lush's Emma Anderson Announces Debut Solo Album Pearlies, Shares "Bend the Round": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter