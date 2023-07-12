The 2023 Emmy nominations are being announced on the eve of a potential actor’s strike, with writers already on the picket line. But that won’t stop the Television Academy from announcing the nominees for this year’s awards… even if the actual awards ceremony might not happen until January.

It was a very good morning for HBO, as three of its shows dominated the nominations: Succession receiving 27, The Last of Us following right behind with 24, and The White Lotus coming in at third place with 23 — Barry also received 11 nominations.

But it wasn’t just HBO’s morning — the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had a strong showing with 14 nominations, and newcomer The Bear made it clear that it’s a force to be reckoned with, racking up 11 nominations for its first season. (Now’s as good a time as any to predict just how many of the Guest Actor/Actress In a Comedy nominations the second season will eat up next year.)

Perhaps the worst surprise was only Martin Short being nominated for Only Murders In the Building Season 2 (though the bits that will ensue between him and Steve Martin over the snub are sure to be epic). Meanwhile, the best surprise is very likely Jury Duty not just receiving a supporting actor nomination for James Marsden (in the role of his life) but also being recognized in the Outstanding Comedy category. And congrats to Daniel Radcliffe on his well-deserved nomination for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was also nominated for Best TV Movie alongside the extraordinary (for very different reasons) Prey and Fire Island.

As there are over 100 categories, be sure to visit the official Emmys website to see the complete list. The awards themselves are currently scheduled for September 18th, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on Fox, but may be postponed if SAG strikes. No host has been announced yet for the ceremony.