Chrysalis Records has released a new Nick Drake anthology tribute album called The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake, which includes contributions from Liz Phair, Feist, Radiohead’s Philip Selway, and more. Stream it below on Spotify and Apple Music.

The anthology features 23 interpretations of some of Drake’s most beloved tracks, performed by various artists like Ben Harper, Fontaines D.C., Bombay Bicycle Club, and more, spread across two LPS/CDs. The idea for the album came from Cally Callomon, who manages Nick Drake’s estate, and co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and CEO of Chrysalis Records Jeremy Lascelles.

“Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists,” said Callomon about the tribute.

On top of all the covers, a select number of songs are accompanied by short films made by award-winning filmmaker, photographer, and sound artist Bill Jackson. Check out the trailer for it below.

The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake Artwork:

The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake Tracklist:

Season 1

01. Voice from a Mountain (prelude) — The Wandering Hearts

02. ‘Cello Song — Fontaines D.C.

03. Hazey Jane II — Camille

04. Saturday Sun — Mike Lindsay (feat. Guy Garvey)

05. Road — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves

06. From the Morning — Let’s Eat Grandma

07. Place to Be — David Gray

Season 2

08. Three Hours — John Parish and Aldous Harding

09. Parasite — Stick In The Wheel

10. Time Has Told Me — Ben Harper

11. One of These Things First — Emeli Sandé

12. Northern Sky — Karine Polwart and Kris Drever

13. Black Eyed Dog — Craig Armstrong (feat. Self Esteem)

Season 3

01. Road (reprise) — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves

02. Poor Boy — Nadia Reid

03. Which Will — Christian Lee Hutson (feat. Elanor Moss)

04. Harvest Breed — Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret

05. I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind — Katherine Priddy

06. Pink Moon — AURORA

07. Time of No Reply — Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello

Season 4

08. River Man — Feist

09. Free Ride — Liz Phair

10. Fly — Philip Selway

11. Day Is Done — John Grant

12. Voice from a Mountain — The Wandering Hearts