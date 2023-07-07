Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Feist, Liz Phair, Philip Selway Feature on New Nick Drake Tribute Album: Stream

Ben Harper, Fontaines D.C., and Bombay Bicycle Club also contribute

Advertisement
Nick Drake
Nick Drake, photo via Bryter Music – The Estate Of Nick Drake
July 7, 2023 | 1:19pm ET

    Chrysalis Records has released a new Nick Drake anthology tribute album called The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake, which includes contributions from Liz Phair, Feist, Radiohead’s Philip Selway, and more. Stream it below on Spotify and Apple Music.

    The anthology features 23 interpretations of some of Drake’s most beloved tracks, performed by various artists like Ben Harper, Fontaines D.C., Bombay Bicycle Club, and more, spread across two LPS/CDs. The idea for the album came from Cally Callomon, who manages Nick Drake’s estate, and co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and CEO of Chrysalis Records Jeremy Lascelles.

    “Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists,” said Callomon about the tribute.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On top of all the covers, a select number of songs are accompanied by short films made by award-winning filmmaker, photographer, and sound artist Bill Jackson. Check out the trailer for it below.

    The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake Artwork:

    Nick Drake tribute anthology The Endless Coloured Ways The Songs Of Nick Drake album art

    The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake Tracklist:
    Season 1
    01. Voice from a Mountain (prelude) — The Wandering Hearts
    02. ‘Cello Song — Fontaines D.C.
    03. Hazey Jane II — Camille
    04. Saturday Sun — Mike Lindsay (feat. Guy Garvey)
    05. Road — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves
    06. From the Morning — Let’s Eat Grandma
    07. Place to Be — David Gray

    Season 2
    08. Three Hours — John Parish and Aldous Harding
    09. Parasite — Stick In The Wheel
    10. Time Has Told Me — Ben Harper
    11. One of These Things First — Emeli Sandé
    12. Northern Sky — Karine Polwart and Kris Drever
    13. Black Eyed Dog — Craig Armstrong (feat. Self Esteem)

    Season 3
    01. Road (reprise) — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves
    02. Poor Boy — Nadia Reid
    03. Which Will — Christian Lee Hutson (feat. Elanor Moss)
    04. Harvest Breed — Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret
    05. I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind — Katherine Priddy
    06. Pink Moon — AURORA
    07. Time of No Reply — Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello

    Advertisement

    Season 4
    08. River Man — Feist
    09. Free Ride — Liz Phair
    10. Fly — Philip Selway
    11. Day Is Done — John Grant
    12. Voice from a Mountain — The Wandering Hearts

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets

Julie Byrne Shares New Album The Greater Wings: Stream

July 7, 2023

Crosses

††† (Crosses) Release PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED EP: Stream

July 7, 2023

aluna mycelium track by track interview

Aluna Breaks Down New Album MYCELiUM Track by Track: Exclusive

July 7, 2023

better lovers god made me an animal ep

Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Surprise Release Debut EP God Made Me an Animal: Stream

July 7, 2023

pj harvey i inside the old year dying new album stream

PJ Harvey Returns with I Inside the Old Year Dying, First Album in 7 Years: Stream

July 7, 2023

taylor swift speak now taylors version

Taylor Swift Unveils Speak Now (Taylor's Version): Stream

July 7, 2023

Alchemist Flying High Earl Sweatshirt billy woods Boldy James stream

The Alchemist Releases New EP Flying High with Earl Sweatshirt and billy woods: Stream

June 30, 2023

frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

Frank Zappa Rarities Collected on New Compilation Funky Nothingness: Stream

June 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Feist, Liz Phair, Philip Selway Feature on New Nick Drake Tribute Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter