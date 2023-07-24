Ethel Cain Announces US Tour Dates

Ethel Cain has announced her last batch of 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Preacher’s Daughter.

Cain’s previously-announced tour include festival appearances at Outside Lands, Reading and Leeds, Austin City Limits, and others, as well as dates opening for boygenius in the UK. She’ll pick things back up again on October 3rd at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont, before making stops in cities like Omaha, New Orleans, and more. The final show will go down on October 23rd at Castro Theatre in San Fransisco.

Tickets will be available Friday, July 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. See her full touring schedule below.

Related Video

Cain recently shared the single “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters).”

Ethel Cain 2023 Tour Dates:

08/05 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park *

08/22 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall *

08/23 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall *

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

08/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

08/31 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama Festival

09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama Festival

09/02 – Málaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival

09/03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/29 – Columbia, MO @ Treeline Music Fest

10/01 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/03 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

10/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

10/20 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

Advertisement

* = w/ boygenius