Ethel Cain Announces US Tour Dates

Supporting her 2022 debut album Preacher's Daughter

Ethel Cain, photo courtesy of the artist
July 24, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    Ethel Cain has announced her last batch of 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Preacher’s Daughter

    Cain’s previously-announced tour include festival appearances at Outside Lands, Reading and Leeds, Austin City Limits, and others, as well as dates opening for boygenius in the UK. She’ll pick things back up again on October 3rd at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont, before making stops in cities like Omaha, New Orleans, and more. The final show will go down on October 23rd at Castro Theatre in San Fransisco.

    Tickets will be available Friday, July 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. See her full touring schedule below.

    Cain recently shared the single “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters).”

    Ethel Cain 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/05 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival
    08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival
    08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    08/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
    08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park *
    08/22 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall *
    08/23 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall *
    08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    08/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
    08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
    08/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
    08/31 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama Festival
    09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama Festival
    09/02 – Málaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival
    09/03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
    09/29 – Columbia, MO @ Treeline Music Fest
    10/01 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
    10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
    10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/03 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    10/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
    10/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
    10/20 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
    10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

    * = w/ boygenius

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

