Ethel Cain Announces US Tour Dates

Ethel Cain has announced her last batch of 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Preacher’s Daughter.
Cain’s previously-announced tour include festival appearances at Outside Lands, Reading and Leeds, Austin City Limits, and others, as well as dates opening for boygenius in the UK. She’ll pick things back up again on October 3rd at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont, before making stops in cities like Omaha, New Orleans, and more. The final show will go down on October 23rd at Castro Theatre in San Fransisco.
Tickets will be available Friday, July 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. See her full touring schedule below.
Cain recently shared the single “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters).”
Ethel Cain 2023 Tour Dates:
08/05 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival
08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park *
08/22 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall *
08/23 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall *
08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
08/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
08/31 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama Festival
09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama Festival
09/02 – Málaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival
09/03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/29 – Columbia, MO @ Treeline Music Fest
10/01 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/03 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
10/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
10/20 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
* = w/ boygenius