Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy Announce Fall 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Darkest Hour and Undeath will support

Exodus (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Fit for an Autopsy (via Nuclear Blast Records)
July 25, 2023 | 1:32pm ET

    Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy have announced a Fall 2023 US co-headlining tour with support from Darkest Hour and Undeath.

    The outing starts on November 15th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and wraps up on December 10th in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale has already begun for select shows via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND, and general tickets go on sale Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also check for deals and pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Back in May, Exodus canceled their European tour as guitarist Gary Holt tended to his injured brother, Charles Holt, who was struck by a taxi in Rome.

    A perennial thrash institution, Exodus continue to go strong after 40-plus years as a band, having most recently dropped the Persona non grata LP in 2021. The Bay Area vets have also remained extremely active on the touring circuit, having supported Anthrax and Black Label Society’s run earlier this year.

    Meanwhile, co-headliner Fit for an Autopsy will be out in support of 2022’s Oh What the Future Holds. Guitarist Will Putney has also been active in the supergroup Better Lovers, who are currently on the road supporting Underoath.

    Below you can see Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy’s 2023 US co-headlining slate. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy’s Fall 2023 US Tour Dates with Darkest Hour and Undeath:
    11/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    11/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    11/17 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    11/18 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
    11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
    11/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
    11/21 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
    11/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    11/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    11/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
    11/28 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
    11/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
    11/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
    12/01 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
    12/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    12/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
    12/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    12/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    12/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    12/08 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster
    12/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Concert Hall
    12/10 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

    fit for an autopsy exodus 2023 tour

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

