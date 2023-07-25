Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy Announce Fall 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy have announced a Fall 2023 US co-headlining tour with support from Darkest Hour and Undeath.

The outing starts on November 15th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and wraps up on December 10th in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale has already begun for select shows via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND, and general tickets go on sale Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also check for deals and pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Back in May, Exodus canceled their European tour as guitarist Gary Holt tended to his injured brother, Charles Holt, who was struck by a taxi in Rome.

A perennial thrash institution, Exodus continue to go strong after 40-plus years as a band, having most recently dropped the Persona non grata LP in 2021. The Bay Area vets have also remained extremely active on the touring circuit, having supported Anthrax and Black Label Society’s run earlier this year.

Meanwhile, co-headliner Fit for an Autopsy will be out in support of 2022’s Oh What the Future Holds. Guitarist Will Putney has also been active in the supergroup Better Lovers, who are currently on the road supporting Underoath.

Below you can see Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy’s 2023 US co-headlining slate. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy’s Fall 2023 US Tour Dates with Darkest Hour and Undeath:

11/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/17 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

11/18 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

11/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

11/21 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

11/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

11/28 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

11/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

11/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

12/01 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

12/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

12/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

12/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

12/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

12/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

12/08 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

12/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Concert Hall

12/10 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground