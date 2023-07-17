Explosions in the Sky have announced End, their first new album in seven years. It’s set for release on September 15th through Temporary Residence Ltd. As a preview, the band has shared the first single, “Ten Billion People.”

“Our starting point was the concept of an ending—death, or the end of a friendship or relationship,” EITS shared in a statement. “Every song comes from a story, or an idea one of us has had that we’ve all expanded on and made its own world. Maybe it’s our nature, but we kept feeling that the album title was ultimately open to a lot more interpretation—the end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.”

Beginning in September, EITS will take the album on the road on an expansive 26-city tour. Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

Related Video

In 2021, Explosions in the Sky provided the score to the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas. They also landed on our recent list of the top 10 post-rock albums.

Get Explosions in the Sky Tickets Here

End Artwork:

End Tracklist:

01. Ten Billion People

02. Moving On

03. Loved Ones

04. Peace or Quiet

05. All Mountains

06. The Fight

07. It’s Never Going To Stop