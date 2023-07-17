Menu
Explosions in the Sky Announce New Album, Share “Ten Billion People”: Stream

The band's first album in seven years

Explosions in the Sky
Explosions in the Sky, photo by Nick Simonite
July 17, 2023 | 9:27am ET

    Explosions in the Sky have announced End, their first new album in seven years. It’s set for release on September 15th through Temporary Residence Ltd. As a preview, the band has shared the first single, “Ten Billion People.”

    “Our starting point was the concept of an ending—death, or the end of a friendship or relationship,” EITS shared in a statement. “Every song comes from a story, or an idea one of us has had that we’ve all expanded on and made its own world. Maybe it’s our nature, but we kept feeling that the album title was ultimately open to a lot more interpretation—the end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.”

    Beginning in September, EITS will take the album on the road on an expansive 26-city tour. Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

    In 2021, Explosions in the Sky provided the score to the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas. They also landed on our recent list of the top 10 post-rock albums.

    End Artwork:

    Explosions in the Sky's End artwork

    End Tracklist:
    01. Ten Billion People
    02. Moving On
    03. Loved Ones
    04. Peace or Quiet
    05. All Mountains
    06. The Fight
    07. It’s Never Going To Stop

