The FBI Coaxes Taylor Swift Fans into Snitching with “Speak Now” Spoof

Nothing goes better with the new Taylor Swift album than a little bit of snitching. At least, that’s what the FBI Washington Field wants you to think, based on a recent tweet the organization put out.

Taking timely cues from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the FBI shared an image Monday that appears to riff on Miss Swift’s latest release, boasting a faux tracklist in shades of purple reminiscent of the album art. But these so-called “tracks” have some interesting titles: “Terrorism (FBI’s Version),” “Cybercrime (FBI’s Version),” and “Weapons of Mass Destruction (FBI’s Version),” to name a few.

“Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country,” the caption baited, telling readers to “speak now” if they have information about a crime before closing with the organization’s contact information.

Advertisement

Related Video

This is just the latest example of Swiftisms infiltrating the legal sphere, a trend that likely started back in January when Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee painfully worked some of her lyrics into their testimonies in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about Ticketmaster. Since then, Glendale, Arizona was temporarily renamed “Swift City”; Swift served a brief term as Mayor of Tampa; and Brazilian lawmakers proposed what they called “Taylor Swift Law” in response to egregious ticket scalping.

See the FBI’s tweet below.

Meanwhile, Swift recently expanded her epic “The Eras Tour” with new international dates stretching into 2024 (get tickets here).