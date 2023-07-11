Menu
Filter Announce First Album in Seven Years, Share New Song “Obliteration”: Stream

The Algorithm arrives on August 25th

filter new album the algorithm
Filter, photo by Chapman Baehler
July 11, 2023 | 10:10am ET

    Filter have announced their first new album in seven years, The Algorithm, arriving August 25th. The band has also offered up the new single “Obliteration” in advance of the LP’s release.

    The track is a concise slab of noisy alt-rock that plays down Filter’s industrial leanings for a more pop-based arrangement. Frontman Richard Patrick’s vocals are hot in the mix, cutting through layers of guitar and pocketed drums. Although heavy and generally upbeat, it’s far from a cheery tune.

    Sings Patrick: “Ashes circle the drain / And now it’s all that’s left / All that’s left of me / Sink my teeth in the pain / Watching the world go numb / And I’m just one step from obliteration.”

    “Obliteration” was produced by Patrick and long-time collaborator Brian Virtue, while German-based filmmaker Atanas Shopski was tasked with projecting Patrick’s post-apocalyptic lyrical content in animated video form.

    “This was a great challenge for me,” Shopski said. “One that pushed me to discover my limits, creatively, artistically, mentally… We decided to go for an element of hope in this world full of despair and show the struggle of the innocent with the merciless surroundings. We follow this girl, who is the last survivor after the obliteration of her world, on her dark adventure in search for other life.”

    “Obliteration” follows previous single “Face Down,” which was released in May.

    The Algorithm is set to drop around the time Filter head on tour with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and Ministry. The trek runs through late August and throughout September, and you can get tickets here. Pre-save the new album via this location.

    Below you can stream the video for “Obliteration” and see the album art and tracklist.

    The Algorithm Artwork:

    Filter The Algorithm

    The Algorithm Tracklist:
    01. The Drowning
    02. Up Against The Wall
    03. For The Beaten
    04. Obliteration
    05. Say It Again
    06. Face Down
    07. Summer Children
    08. Threshing Floor
    09. Be Careful What You Wish For
    10. Burn Out The Sun
    11. Command Z

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

