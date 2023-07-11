Filter have announced their first new album in seven years, The Algorithm, arriving August 25th. The band has also offered up the new single “Obliteration” in advance of the LP’s release.

The track is a concise slab of noisy alt-rock that plays down Filter’s industrial leanings for a more pop-based arrangement. Frontman Richard Patrick’s vocals are hot in the mix, cutting through layers of guitar and pocketed drums. Although heavy and generally upbeat, it’s far from a cheery tune.

Sings Patrick: “Ashes circle the drain / And now it’s all that’s left / All that’s left of me / Sink my teeth in the pain / Watching the world go numb / And I’m just one step from obliteration.”

“Obliteration” was produced by Patrick and long-time collaborator Brian Virtue, while German-based filmmaker Atanas Shopski was tasked with projecting Patrick’s post-apocalyptic lyrical content in animated video form.

“This was a great challenge for me,” Shopski said. “One that pushed me to discover my limits, creatively, artistically, mentally… We decided to go for an element of hope in this world full of despair and show the struggle of the innocent with the merciless surroundings. We follow this girl, who is the last survivor after the obliteration of her world, on her dark adventure in search for other life.”

“Obliteration” follows previous single “Face Down,” which was released in May.

The Algorithm is set to drop around the time Filter head on tour with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and Ministry. The trek runs through late August and throughout September, and you can get tickets here. Pre-save the new album via this location.

Below you can stream the video for “Obliteration” and see the album art and tracklist.

The Algorithm Artwork:

The Algorithm Tracklist:

01. The Drowning

02. Up Against The Wall

03. For The Beaten

04. Obliteration

05. Say It Again

06. Face Down

07. Summer Children

08. Threshing Floor

09. Be Careful What You Wish For

10. Burn Out The Sun

11. Command Z