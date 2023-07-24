New Trailer for The Boys Spinoff Gen V Features an Exploding Dick: Watch

Prime Video has shared the bloody teaser trailer for Gen V, the college-themed spinoff of its superhero satire The Boys.

The show is set at America’s only college devoted to young adult superheroes, Godolkin University, which is of course run by Vought International. In the clip, Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau is introduced as vying to become the first Black woman in the Seven. She shows off her ability to turn her blood into whip-like weapons by (unintentionally?) exploding the dick of an unfortunate male student. Watch the trailer below.

According to the synopsis, Gen V “explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

Gen V also stars Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, who can manipulate metal with his mind; Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, who can set his body on fire; and Lizze Broadway as a supe that can shrink down in size. London Thor and Derek Luh share the role of Jordan Li, who can swap genders at will. The cast is rounded out by Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Meanwhile, Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter will guest star, with Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers on Gen V, which will premiere with three episodes on September 29th and air weekly until its season finale on November 3rd. You can subscribe to Prime Video here.