Win a Ghost Hounds Epiphone Acoustic Guitar

Fresh off the back of their recent single “Last Train to Nowhere,” blues rock act Ghost Hounds are now gearing up for the release of their newest album, First Last Time (out July 28th), on Gibson Records. To celebrate we’re giving away one (1) Ghost Hounds Epiphone Acoustic Guitar!

Epiphone’s brand spanking new Ghost Hounds-branded guitar is an iconic style of six-string, one that’s particularly fitting for the band’s blend of blues, country, and rock ‘n’ roll. Sleek, black, and looking as beautiful as it sounds, it’s an axe fit for strumming all night long.

Ghost Hounds’ First Last Time is the band’s fourth record and first for Gibson Records. Taking cues from guitar music greats like Johnny Cash, The Rolling Stones, and more, the band seeks to fuse all corners of rock music into their sound. The songs sway back and forth between true-blue country rock, gritty blues, and tuneful soul, resulting in a record with style and swagger.

The giveaway will run from July 27th to August 25th. Enter below for your chance to win, and check out Ghost Hounds’ First Last Time here.

