Ghost recently released a covers EP called PHANTOMIME, but they evidently have more covers in them. The Swedish metal band has unleashed a cover of Shakespears Sister’s 1992 single “Stay” featuring actor Patrick Wilson.

“Stay” opens with soft synths providing the basis behind echoing vocals. About halfway through the track, things pick up, as heavy guitar riffs crash in and the vocals take on a more powerful character.

So, how did “Stay” come together? As it turns out, actor, director, and Tony-nominated singer Wilson is a major Ghost fan. He saw the band live twice in 2022 and met up with frontman Tobias Forge while working on his directorial debut, Insidious: The Red Door.

Later, inspired by Ghost’s version of “Spillways” featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Wilson reached out to Forge, who had been working on a version of Shakespears Sister’s “Stay.” The two then decided to collaborate on the cover, with Wilson adding his own vocals to the track.

Regarding the collaboration, Wilson said the following:

“It was Joe Bishara, our Insidious composer and resident Lipstick Demon who first got me into Ghost about 10 years ago. Joe knew I liked metal… but he also knew I liked melody. What can I say? I’m a child of the ‘80s… when soaring voices and blazing guitars were played at every dance, every fast food parking lot, and every day in my house. Ghost had the right blend of metal, melody, and an unforgettable image. This coming from a guy who collected KISS cards in the ’70s… so I know good rock branding and imagery when I see it!

Ghost, for me, is one of the most unique rock bands out there. Tobias’ sense of melody is only matched by his storytelling. The blistering imagery of him and the band is unlike any other. The balance of dark lyrics with soaring (and dare I say… angelic) melodies, make listening to them a different experience than any other band out there. At least that’s what it does for me.

So clearly, when I wanted a band that embodied the spirit of Insidious lore, I knew where to look first. ‘Stay’ is such a hauntingly beautiful tune to end my film with, because the dark lyrics juxtaposed against the sweeping melody (written by Dave Stewart) are a great bookend to my film. Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the tune to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing… and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon)… in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. Tobias’ tone is a sharp contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honor to be featured on the tune, and I can’t thank Tobias and the Ghost crew, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this happen. Ghost is the perfect blend of theatricality met with musical mastery. Tobias is at the top of his game and I’m thrilled to have him on the soundtrack, and honored to sing alongside him.”

The track is featured in the final scene and end credits of Insidious: The Red Door, which is in theaters now. The song is available now on all major digital platforms.

Ghost, meanwhile, will kick off a headlining US tour in early August, with support from fellow Swedish band Amon Amarth. Tickets are available here.

Listen to Ghost’s cover of Shakespears Sister’s “Stay” featuring Patrick Wilson below.

“Stay” (Featuring Patrick Wilson) Single Artwork: