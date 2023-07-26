Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Glen Hansard Announces New Album, Shares “The Feast of St. John”: Stream

Catch him on tour with Markéta Irglova this summer

Advertisement
glen hansard new album all that was east is west of me now the feast of st john stream
Glen Hansard, photo by Stephan VanFleteren
July 26, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Glen Hansard has announced All That Was East Is West of Me Now, his first solo album in four years. The project is out in full October 20th, while lead single “The Feast of St. John” is available to stream now.

    Rather than working out new songs in solitude or road-testing compositions while on tour, Hansard began prepping All That Was East Is West of Me Now by playing a five-show residency in a pub in his native Ireland last November. “I told no one,” he said of the gigs. “We set up in the corner and played to the locals, some of whom were only half listening. A collection of farmers and workers, dart players, pool sharks.”

    Hansard continued, “I played two hours of new songs each week, some songs finished, some half-baked. Through this process I realized what I had and what I had to work on further — which songs landed and which ones were only good in my imagination. It solidified my choices right away. It was as if the album appeared in that bar. And not before.” Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The Feast of St. John” feels like an Irish folk song imbued with heavy rock guitar. Featuring Warren Ellis (The Dirty Three, The Bad Seeds) on violin, the track stomps like a melancholy waltz as Hansard contemplates loss and the passage of time. “I’ll be with you brother if good fortune allows/ ‘Cause all that was east is west of me now,” he sings. Listen to the single below.

    Hansard has a North American tour with Swell Season collaborator Markéta Irglova mapped out for this summer. Then, in September, he’ll perform at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival before embarking on a run of solo shows across Europe. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

    Hansard’s last album was 2019’s The Wild Willing

    All That Was East Is West of Me Now Artwork:

    Glen Hansard all that was east is west of me now album artwork

    All That Was East Is West of Me Now Tracklist:
    01. The Feast of St. John
    02. Down on Our Knees
    03. There’s No Mountain
    04. Sure as the Rain
    05. Between Us There Is Music
    06. Ghost
    07. Bearing Witness
    08. Short Life
    09. Reprise

    Advertisement

    Glen Hansard 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman *
    08/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center *
    08/11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre *
    08/12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
    08/14 — Durham, NC @ DPAC *
    08/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    08/17 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens *
    08/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *
    08/20 — Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion *
    08/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre *
    08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *
    08/24 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
    08/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
    08/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre *
    08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Cemetery *
    09/29 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
    10/30 — London, UK @ The London Palladium
    10/31 — Manchester, UK @ RNCM Theatre SOLD OUT
    11/02 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    11/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    11/05 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    11/06 — Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
    11/08 — Munich, DE @ Circus Krone
    11/09 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
    11/11 — Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
    11/12 — Milan, IT @ Teatro Dal Verme
    11/14 — Prague, CZ @ Velký sál Lucerna
    11/15 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium Club
    11/17 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    11/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carré
    11/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carré
    12/13 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    12/15 — Galway, IE @ Leisureland
    12/16 — Derry, UK @ St. Columb’s Hall
    12/18 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
    12/19 — Cork, IE @ City Hall

    *= w/ Markéta Irglova

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

maya hawke samia honey cover

Maya Hawke Reimagines Samia's "Honey" in New Cover: Stream

July 26, 2023

nation of language too much enough new song strange disciple stream

Nation of Language Reject the 24-Hour News Cycle on New Single "Too Much, Enough": Stream

July 26, 2023

Dolly Parton We Are the Champions Queen We Will Rock You cover single song stream

Dolly Parton's Cover of Queen’s "We Are the Champions" Has Arrived, and It Rules: Stream

July 25, 2023

tkay maidza new album sweet justice ring-a-ling stream

Tkay Maidza Announces New Album Sweet Justice, Shares "Ring-A-Ling": Stream

July 25, 2023

slow pulp doubt new single yard indie rock music news listen stream

Slow Pulp Embrace the Gray Area on New Single "Doubt": Stream

July 25, 2023

the kills new york la hex new singles stream

The Kills Return with "New York" and "LA Hex," Their First New Songs in Five Years: Stream

July 25, 2023

blur the rabbi the swan the ballad of darren bonus tracks new songs stream

Blur Share New Songs "The Rabbi" and "The Swan": Stream

July 24, 2023

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee and James Murphy

James Murphy Guests on Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee's New Single "Los Angeles": Stream

July 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Glen Hansard Announces New Album, Shares "The Feast of St. John": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter