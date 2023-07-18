Godsmack Announce New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

Godsmack have announced a new run of 2023 North American tour dates that will follow their previously announced co-headlining summer US tour with Staind. Direct support on the new dates will be provided by either Atreyu or I Prevail, with Flat Black (featuring former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook) opening all dates.

The new leg kicks off September 3rd in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and runs through an October 22nd show in Quebec City. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (July 20th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code LEGEND, while a general on-sale will start Friday (July 21) via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Godsmack are touring in support of their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, which the band members have stated will be their final studio LP.

Meanwhile, Godsmack’s summer tour with Staind kicks off tonight (July 18th) in St. Louis, Missouri. The six-week jaunt will take them right up to the newly announced leg, as it runs until August 31st. See Godsmack’s full list of 2023 tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Godsmack 2023 Tour Dates:

07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/25 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/02 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

08/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

08/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/09 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

08/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

08/24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino *

08/27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/01 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

09/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center ^

09/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center ^

09/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

09/07 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center ^

09/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

09/10 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^

09/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

09/26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

09/28 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena #

09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena #

10/01 – Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena at The Monument #

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center #

10/04 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

10/08 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

10/10 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre #

10/12 – Edmonton, AB Rogers Place #

10/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

10/15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre #

10/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

10/19 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens #

10/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

10/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre #

* = co-headlining with Staind

^ = w/ support from Atreyu and Flat Black

# = w/ support from I Prevail and Flat Black