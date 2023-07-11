<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Songwriter Paul Edward Blair, otherwise known as DJ White Shadow, joins Dr. Mike on this episode of Going There to discuss his struggles with anxiety, depression, and the tumultuous feelings that come with experiencing highs and lows in his career. Together, the guest and host go deep to uncover how imagining a singular “idea state” is actually counterproductive to our mental health journeys.

In addition to his solo catalog, DJ White Shadow is widely known for his collaborations with major pop stars like Lady Gaga. He produced and co-wrote songs for Born This Way, ARTPOP, and the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, for which he won a Grammy Award. He’s also been behind the boards for artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, and Black Eyed Peas.

Together with Dr. Mike, Blair details his experience with mental illness within the context of being an artist, a family member, and a human being.

“A lot of my struggle was taking whatever the preloaded information was and trying to overcome it for what’s actually best for my mind,” he explains. “My father’s mind and my mother’s mind is not my mind in any stretch of the imagination. It’s like I’m playing golf with a set of baseball bats, because that’s what my dad needed to play his game.”

Advertisement

Listen to DJ White Shadow talk about anxiety, depression, and more above, and watch a video segment below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike, presented by the Consequence Podcast Network and Sound Mind Live, wherever you get your podcasts.

Trouble viewing the player above? Watch via YouTube.

Those in need of mental health assistance can check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

Season 4 of Going There with Dr. Mike is brought to you by AbbVie, who is driving the pursuit of better mental health. Over the last 30 years, AbbVie’s scientists and clinicians have worked to tackle the complexity of mental illness and today offer a portfolio of medicines and a pipeline of innovation that spans depression, anxiety, bipolar 1 disorder, and schizophrenia. To learn more about AbbVie’s work to support individuals throughout their mental health journey, please visit www.AbbVie.com or follow at AbbVie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

This episode is also brought to you by Alkermes. Alkermes is a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience with products that treat alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. To learn more, please visit Alkermes’ website or follow at Alkermes on Twitter and LinkedIn.