Going There with DJ White Shadow: Why We Are Not Broken and Optimizing Our Lives

The accomplished producer dives into his personal experience with depression and anxiety

July 11, 2023 | 2:05pm ET

    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Songwriter Paul Edward Blair, otherwise known as DJ White Shadow, joins Dr. Mike on this episode of Going There to discuss his struggles with anxiety, depression, and the tumultuous feelings that come with experiencing highs and lows in his career. Together, the guest and host go deep to uncover how imagining a singular “idea state” is actually counterproductive to our mental health journeys.

    In addition to his solo catalog, DJ White Shadow is widely known for his collaborations with major pop stars like Lady Gaga. He produced and co-wrote songs for Born This Way, ARTPOP, and the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, for which he won a Grammy Award. He’s also been behind the boards for artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, and Black Eyed Peas.

    Together with Dr. Mike, Blair details his experience with mental illness within the context of being an artist, a family member, and a human being.

    “A lot of my struggle was taking whatever the preloaded information was and trying to overcome it for what’s actually best for my mind,” he explains. “My father’s mind and my mother’s mind is not my mind in any stretch of the imagination. It’s like I’m playing golf with a set of baseball bats, because that’s what my dad needed to play his game.”

    Listen to DJ White Shadow talk about anxiety, depression, and more above, and watch a video segment below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike, presented by the Consequence Podcast Network and Sound Mind Live, wherever you get your podcasts.

    Trouble viewing the player above? Watch via YouTube.

    Those in need of mental health assistance can check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

    Season 4 of Going There with Dr. Mike is brought to you by AbbVie, who is driving the pursuit of better mental health. Over the last 30 years, AbbVie’s scientists and clinicians have worked to tackle the complexity of mental illness and today offer a portfolio of medicines and a pipeline of innovation that spans depression, anxiety, bipolar 1 disorder, and schizophrenia. To learn more about AbbVie’s work to support individuals throughout their mental health journey, please visit www.AbbVie.com or follow at AbbVie on TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube, and LinkedIn.

    This episode is also brought to you by Alkermes. Alkermes is a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience with products that treat alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. To learn more, please visit Alkermes’ website or follow at Alkermes on Twitter and LinkedIn.

juice wrld carmela wallace going there with dr mike podcast header cpn

Going There with Juice WRLD’s Mother Carmela Wallace: Turning Pain Into Purpose and Carrying the Rapper's Legacy

June 20, 2023

going there joseph podcast with dr mike anxiety stress

Going There with JOSEPH: Navigating Our Body's Response to Stress and Anxiety

June 6, 2023

going there with loren gray wellness mental health depression podcast

Going There with Loren Gray: Accepting All the Different Parts of Ourselves

May 23, 2023

going there podcast grandson optimism

Going There with grandson: Staying Optimistic While Running on the Hedonic Treadmill

May 9, 2023

going there with dr mike season 4 consequence podcast network

Going There with Dr. Mike Returns to the Consequence Podcast Network for Season 4

May 2, 2023

going there with craig owens bipolar horror movie bonus episode credit Rob Haberman Photography

Going There with D.R.U.G.S.'s Craig Owens: Coping with the "Horror Movie" in His Head

August 23, 2022

going there with Jewel, photo by Dana Trippe mental health depression

Going There with Jewel: Knowing the Tide of Mental Health Will Always Come Back In

August 16, 2022

going there podcast lzzy hale halestorm mental health podcast depression panic

Going There with Lzzy Hale: How Mental Health Monsters Feed on Each Other

August 9, 2022

