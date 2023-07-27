Menu
Grateful Dead Announce Wake of the Flood 50th Anniversary Reissue

Featuring previously unreleased demos and a live album

grateful dead wake of the flood 50th anniversary reissue
Grateful Dead, photo by Charles B. Seton Jr.
July 27, 2023 | 11:13am ET

    It’s been 50 years since Grateful Dead released Wake of the Flood, and the band is celebrating by reissuing the album in a new deluxe package due out September 29th.

    Available on a 2xCD set or a single vinyl, Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version) features the album’s original seven songs — as well as previously unreleased demo recordings of “Eyes Of the World” and “Here Comes Sunshine” — on one side, while the other houses a recording of Grateful Dead’s November 1st, 1973 concert at Northwestern University’s McGaw Memorial Hall. A limited edition 12-inch vinyl picture disc, limited edition “coke bottle clear vinyl,” and limited edition “Watermark” custom vinyl will also be available. Pre-orders for the reissue are ongoing.

    Wake of the Flood marked Grateful Dead’s first album following the passing of founding member Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, as well as the studio debut of band newcomers Keith and Donna Godchaux. The group’s sixth studio LP overall was also the inaugural release of their own label, Grateful Dead Records.

    To preview Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version), Grateful Dead have shared the unearthed demo of “Eyes of the World.” Check out the track below.

    Looking ahead, Jonah Hill is set to portray Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia in a biopic directed by Martin Scorsese. Meanwhile, contemporary band offshoot Dead & Company recently wrapped up a farewell tour.

    Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version) Artwork:

    grateful dead wake of the flood reissue album artwork

    Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version) Tracklist:

    DISC ONE
    01. Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo
    02. Let Me Sing Your Blues Away
    03. Row Jimmy
    04. Stella Blue
    05. Here Comes Sunshine
    06. Eyes of the World
    07. Weather Report Suite
    08. Eyes of the World (Demo)
    09. Here Comes Sunshine (Demo)

    DISC TWO
    MCGAW MEMORIAL HALL, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY EVANSTON, IL (11/1/73)
    01. Weather Report Suite
    02. Morning Dew
    03. Playing In The Band
    04. Uncle John’s Band
    05. Playing in the Band
    06. Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

