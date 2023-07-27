Grateful Dead Announce Wake of the Flood 50th Anniversary Reissue

It’s been 50 years since Grateful Dead released Wake of the Flood, and the band is celebrating by reissuing the album in a new deluxe package due out September 29th.

Available on a 2xCD set or a single vinyl, Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version) features the album’s original seven songs — as well as previously unreleased demo recordings of “Eyes Of the World” and “Here Comes Sunshine” — on one side, while the other houses a recording of Grateful Dead’s November 1st, 1973 concert at Northwestern University’s McGaw Memorial Hall. A limited edition 12-inch vinyl picture disc, limited edition “coke bottle clear vinyl,” and limited edition “Watermark” custom vinyl will also be available. Pre-orders for the reissue are ongoing.

Wake of the Flood marked Grateful Dead’s first album following the passing of founding member Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, as well as the studio debut of band newcomers Keith and Donna Godchaux. The group’s sixth studio LP overall was also the inaugural release of their own label, Grateful Dead Records.

To preview Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version), Grateful Dead have shared the unearthed demo of “Eyes of the World.” Check out the track below.

Looking ahead, Jonah Hill is set to portray Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia in a biopic directed by Martin Scorsese. Meanwhile, contemporary band offshoot Dead & Company recently wrapped up a farewell tour.

Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version) Artwork:

Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Version) Tracklist:



DISC ONE

01. Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

02. Let Me Sing Your Blues Away

03. Row Jimmy

04. Stella Blue

05. Here Comes Sunshine

06. Eyes of the World

07. Weather Report Suite

08. Eyes of the World (Demo)

09. Here Comes Sunshine (Demo)

DISC TWO

MCGAW MEMORIAL HALL, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY EVANSTON, IL (11/1/73)

01. Weather Report Suite

02. Morning Dew

03. Playing In The Band

04. Uncle John’s Band

05. Playing in the Band

06. Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo