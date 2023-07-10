Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new album, Starcatcher.

The bassist explains why the band returned to their roots for the new batch of songs, many which were done on-the-fly in the studio with producer Dave Cobb. He also talks about how lead singer Josh Kiszka found himself mining from more personal experiences than in the past.

As for the lyrics, the band took an even wider scope to their world building, detailing the creation of the universe and the mythological characters who make up this new chapter. Kiszka also tells Meredith about a yet-to-be-released second half of the song “Runway Blues,” how film influences their writing, and their discussions of possibly doing a feature-length movie in the future.

“I think we might start with scoring and work our way into some shorts,” he explains. “I would imagine that maybe eventually there would be a Greta Van Fleet curated film about the universe within Greta Van Fleet. Whether now is the time or not, I don’t know.”

Listen to Greta Van Fleet's Sam Kiszka talk about Starcatcher and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube.