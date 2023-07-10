Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Starcatcher and the Creation of the Universe

The bassist details the band’s third album and possibility of doing a feature-length movie

Advertisement
greta van fleet starcatcher Sam Kiszka podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Greta Van Fleet, photo by Neil Krug
Consequence Staff
July 10, 2023 | 12:34pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new album, Starcatcher.

    The bassist explains why the band returned to their roots for the new batch of songs, many which were done on-the-fly in the studio with producer Dave Cobb. He also talks about how lead singer Josh Kiszka found himself mining from more personal experiences than in the past.

    Related Video

    As for the lyrics, the band took an even wider scope to their world building, detailing the creation of the universe and the mythological characters who make up this new chapter. Kiszka also tells Meredith about a yet-to-be-released second half of the song “Runway Blues,” how film influences their writing, and their discussions of possibly doing a feature-length movie in the future.

    Get Greta Van Fleet Tickets Here

    “I think we might start with scoring and work our way into some shorts,” he explains. “I would imagine that maybe eventually there would be a Greta Van Fleet curated film about the universe within Greta Van Fleet. Whether now is the time or not, I don’t know.”

    Advertisement

    Listen to Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka talk about Starcatcher and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

     

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Ian hunter defiance part 1 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ian Hunter on Working with Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Jeff Tweedy, and Slash

July 7, 2023

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Lucinda Williams on Working with Springsteen, Learning from Petty, and the Brilliance of Dylan

July 5, 2023

Nick Hexum 311 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

311’s Nick Hexum on Evolver, Music Anniversaries and the Heaviness of Their Next Album

July 3, 2023

Jeff Ament deaf Charlie Pearl Jam podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Jeff Ament on Deaf Charlie, Yield, and the Next Pearl Jam Album

June 30, 2023

louise post sleepwalker podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on How Trauma and Women Pirates Inspired Her New Solo Album Sleepwalker

June 28, 2023

Jason Scott lee the wind & the reckoning interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Jason Scott Lee on the Cultural Stories of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Jungle Book, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D

June 26, 2023

outlander season 7 cast podcast interview Kyle Meredith

The Cast of Outlander on Season 7, Nonviolence, and the Sinead O’Connor Theme Song

June 24, 2023

Este Haim a small light Taylor Swift barbie podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Este Haim on Soundtracking A Small Light, HAIM’s Song for Barbie, and Opening for Taylor Swift

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Starcatcher and the Creation of the Universe

Menu Shop Search Newsletter