Greta Van Fleet Share New Album Starcatcher: Stream

Third studio LP follows 2021's The Battle at Garden’s Gate

Greta Van Fleet starcatcher meeting the master 2023 album single
Greta Van Fleet, photo by Neil Krug
July 21, 2023 | 10:44am ET

    Greta Van Fleet have shared their third album, titled Starcatcher. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The album was recorded in Nashville by the band and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) over sessions that guitarist Jake Kiszka described in a statement as “very instinctual.” For Starcatcher, the Michigan quartet aimed to strike at big questions like “What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?” as posited by bassist Sam Kiszka, while also digging deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work, including 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

    “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” drummer Danny Wagner shared. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

    In advance of the LP’s release, the band dropped a string of singles including “Meeting the Master,” “Sacred the Thread,” “Farewell for Now,” and “The Falling Sky,” the latter of which earned Heavy Song of the Week honors. On a more personal note, singer Josh Kiszka came out in June and received support from Judas Priest’s Rob Halford.

    Greta Van Fleet will embark on their “Starcatcher World Tour” beginning July 24th in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena. The trek will feature support from Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey, as well as an appearance at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now in September. Grab your seats here.

    Starcatcher Artwork:

    Greta Van Fleet starcatcher meeting the master 2023 album cover artwork

    Starcatcher Tracklist:
    01. Fate of the Faithful
    02. Waited All Your Life
    03. The Falling Sky
    04. Sacred the Thread
    05. Runway Blues
    06. The Indigo Streak
    07. Frozen Light
    08. The Archer
    09. Meeting the Master
    10. Farewell for Now

