GWAR Crash NPR for Hilariously Brutal Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Us measly Bohabs could never have expected this: GWAR taking over NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Well, it happened, and it was as absurdly awesome as it sounds. The Scumdogs crammed into the crowded confines of the NPR office for a four-song set including the songs “Sex Cow,” “I’ll Be Your Monster,” “Ratcatcher,” and “Phantom Limb.”

The idea was partly conceived via a headline on a parody news website The Hard Times that read: “GWAR asks NPR’s Tiny Desk Staff if They’re Ready to Get Their Assholes Ripped Open.” As it turns out, the NPR staff had already approached GWAR about that very idea.

“My text messages suddenly blew up,” wrote NPR’s Lars Gotrich in the video description. “Is this real? No, it’s literally fake. Can this be real? Little did they know I’d already been talking to one of the group’s underlings since 2019 to bring the Scumdogs of the Universe to the office of seltzer and sensibility.”

Commented Blothar the Beserker on what the band is calling “NPGWAR”: “We learned a lot from those goody-goodys at NPR. For instance, how to say… ‘Your support right now is vital to GWAR’s ability to bring you quality cultural and educational programming that leaves you soaked in bodily fluids and shame.’ NPR can give you coffee cups and satin totes, but we can give your souls eternal torment, so give to GWAR today.”

All things considered (hehe), it’s a relatively tame performance by GWAR standards (sadly, no fake blood was spewed upon the tiny desks). But if you want to see the band’s full unadulterated concert production, GWAR will be playing shows across the United States and Canada throughout the summer and fall, including many dates supporting Mudvayne. Get tickets here.

Below you can watch GWAR’s soon-to-be infamous Tiny Desk Concert.