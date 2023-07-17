Bad Brains Singer H.R. Details Excruciating Battle with SUNCT Headaches

H.R., singer of legendary punk band Bad Brains, has opened up about his debilitating battle with SUNCT headaches.

SUNCT headaches — Short-lasting Unilateral Neuralgiform with Conjunctival injection and Tearing — is a rare form of headache that is marked by bursts of moderate to severe burning, piercing, or throbbing pain, usually on one side of the head and around the eye or temple, according to the National Institutes of Health.

H.R., who turned 67 in February, underwent brain surgery in 2017 in hopes of alleviating the condition. Unfortunately, his headaches returned a year after the surgery.

“I have sharp, stabbing pains every couple of minutes in my brain for a couple of hours,” H.R. told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Then it goes away — and then it comes back.”

As a result of the condition, H.R. was recently forced to cancel a planned solo tour, which exacerbated his already dire financial situation. His wife, Lori Carns, has recently launched a GoFundMe to help cover the mounting medical bills.

H.R. also suffers from schizoaffective disorder, a form of schizophrenia marked by hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania.