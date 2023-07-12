HAIM Announce 10th Anniversary Edition of Days Are Gone

HAIM have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Days Are Gone, out September 29th.

The reissue will be available in a variety of formats, including a deluxe green transparent 2xLP vinyl featuring the original album and a second disc with bonus tracks and remixes. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Released in September 2013, Days Are Gone was named by Consequence as one of the best albums of that year. Featuring a string of singles including “Forever,” “Falling,” and “The Wire,” it immediately made Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim breakout indie stars, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

HAIM’s last album was 2020’s Women in Music Pt. III. Earlier this year, the band appeared on Sesame Street to sing their ABCs and Este served as the Executive Music Producer on the Hulu/Disney+ series A Small Light. The trio is slated to appear on the upcoming soundtrack for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie.

In addition to upcoming dates opening for Taylor Swift on her “Eras Tour,” HAIM are slated to play a handful of headlining anniversary shows in Los Angeles and make appearances at London’s All Points East and Ohana Festival; grab your tickets here.

Days Are Gone: 10th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

Days Are Gone: 10th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Falling

02. Forever

03. The Wire

04. If I Could Change Your Mind

05. Honey & I

06. Don’t Save Me

07. Days Are Gone

08. My Song 5

09. Go Slow

10. Let Me Go

11. Running If You Call My Name

Disc 2

01. Better Off

02. Send Me Down

03. Edge

04. Go Slow (Demo)

05. Falling (Duke Dumont Remix)

06. Don’t Save Me (Cyril Hahn Remix)

07. Forever (Giorgio Moroder Remix)

08. If I Could Change Your Mind (Cerrone Funk Remix)