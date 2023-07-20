Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Harley Quinn Is a Bad Girl Gone Good in Trailer for Season 4 of Max Series: Watch

Premiering on July 27th

Advertisement
harley quinn season 4 max trailer watch
Harley Quinn (Max)
July 20, 2023 | 5:07pm ET

    Season 4 of Max’s animated series Harley Quinn is almost here, and a new trailer for the installment finds our beloved antiheroine really trying to emphasize the second half of the word.

    The upcoming season sees Harley (Kaley Cuoco) working with DC superheroes, not villains, which is understandably not as exciting as her nefarious past. According to Nightwing, heroes “update records and stay fit” while waiting around for crimes to be committed. Add on the fact that Harley’s girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) has teamed up with Lex Luthor, and you can imagine the types of conflicts ahead.

    Though our protagonist is clearly struggling to fit in at her new job, Harley Quinn Season 4 still promises a ton of sex jokes, visual gags, and voice acting chops courtesy of Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale, and more.

    Related Video

    Executive produced by Cuoco, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Sam Register, and Sarah Peters, the animated series returns July 27th with three new episodes, with one installment following weekly through September 14th.

    Advertisement

    Check out the trailer for the show below. While you await new episodes, revisit the comedy’s Valentine’s Day special from earlier this year, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

More on this topic

Latest Stories

david lee roth samurai

David Lee Roth Goes Full Samurai to Queen's "We Will Rock You" in Latest Dance Clip: Watch

July 20, 2023

Fleetwood Mac Rumours Live Dreams single stream album

Fleetwood Mac Announce Rumours Live Album, Share Live Version of “Dreams” from 1977: Stream

July 20, 2023

chvrches lauren mayberry solo tour dates

CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry Announces First Solo Tour

July 20, 2023

denzel curry blood on my nikez hip hop rap music news new single music video watch stream listen

Denzel Curry Gets Grimy with New Single "Blood on My Nikez": Stream

July 20, 2023

amc theaters ends variable pricing seat location

AMC Theaters Ends Variable Pricing Based on Seat Location

July 20, 2023

saw x jigsaw tobin bell first look new release date

Tobin Bell Returns as Jigsaw in First Look at Saw X

July 20, 2023

Ariana Spongebob

Ariana Grande Dating Star of SpongeBob Musical

July 20, 2023

jungkook oasis cover let there be love

BTS' Jungkook Covers Oasis' "Let There Be Love" on BBC Radio 1: Watch

July 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Harley Quinn Is a Bad Girl Gone Good in Trailer for Season 4 of Max Series: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter