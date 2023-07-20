Harley Quinn Is a Bad Girl Gone Good in Trailer for Season 4 of Max Series: Watch

Season 4 of Max’s animated series Harley Quinn is almost here, and a new trailer for the installment finds our beloved antiheroine really trying to emphasize the second half of the word.

The upcoming season sees Harley (Kaley Cuoco) working with DC superheroes, not villains, which is understandably not as exciting as her nefarious past. According to Nightwing, heroes “update records and stay fit” while waiting around for crimes to be committed. Add on the fact that Harley’s girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) has teamed up with Lex Luthor, and you can imagine the types of conflicts ahead.

Though our protagonist is clearly struggling to fit in at her new job, Harley Quinn Season 4 still promises a ton of sex jokes, visual gags, and voice acting chops courtesy of Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale, and more.

Executive produced by Cuoco, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Sam Register, and Sarah Peters, the animated series returns July 27th with three new episodes, with one installment following weekly through September 14th.

Check out the trailer for the show below. While you await new episodes, revisit the comedy’s Valentine’s Day special from earlier this year, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.