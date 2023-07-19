Harry Styles Shares Official Music Video for “Daylight”: Watch

Harry Styles has shared the official music video for his song “Daylight,” off his 2022 album Harry’s House. Watch the video below.

Styles made no official announcement about the video leading up to its premiere, but fans who found the preview page before it went live were greeted with a message saying, “It’s just a video, just for you.” In the credits for the video, it’s explained that it was “made with love by a creative team from Ukraine.”

Last year, Styles shared an unofficial music video for “Daylight” that was made with James Corden for the latter’s show. The two hit the streets of Brooklyn and managed to complete the shoot in under three hours for less than $300. The official version, of course, seems to have taken a bit more time, with a bit larger of a budget, but now fans can step into the world Styles and director Tanu Muino have contrived for the song. Watch the video below.

Related Video

The video arrives a day after Styles surprised fans in Lisbon, Portugal by bringing Wet Leg out on stage for a collaborative performance of their hit, “Wet Dream.” Styles introduced the duo by calling them “one of [his] favorite bands.” Wet Leg shared clips of the moment on Instagram with the caption “a wet dream come true.” You can also check out a clip of that below.

Advertisement

Previously, Styles covered “Wet Dream” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Wet Leg has been opening for Styles on his tour, which will wrap up on Saturday, July 22nd, with a final show in Italy.