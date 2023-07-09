Harry Styles Struck in Eye By Object During Concert in Vienna

The trend of throwing objects at musicians has gotten seriously out of hand as of late — to the point where we’re running out of ways to say, STOP FUCKING DOING IT. And yet, here we go again: Harry Styles was struck in the eye by an object thrown at him during a concert in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

Fortunately, the “As It Was” singer appeared to avoid serious injury and was able to finish the concert as scheduled. Even so, it marks the second time he’s dealt with such a situation in recent months: Styles was previously struck in the eye by a Skittle candy during a concert in Los Angeles last November.

The latest attack on Styles is part of an epidemic that has also seen Bebe Rexha need stitches after getting hit in the face by a phone and Kelsea Ballerini pause a concert after getting struck in the eye by a bracelet. Meanwhile, P!NK was emotionally traumatized by a fan who threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage.

Advertisement

Related Video

During a recent show, Adele called out concertgoers engaged in such bad behavior: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”