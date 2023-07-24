Menu
Helmet Announce Fall 2023 US Tour and New Album

The band's ninth studio LP, titled Left, will arrive in November

helmet 2023 tour
Helmet, photo by Raymond Ahner
July 24, 2023 | 10:19am ET

    Post-hardcore vets Helmet have announced a Fall 2023 US tour in support of their forthcoming ninth studio album, Left, arriving in November via earMUSIC.

    The trek kicks off on September 19th in Indianapolis and runs through October 16th in San Antonio, with support from Soul Blind. Tickets to select dates on the US tour are available via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, fans can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Following the stateside run, Helmet will hop the pond for an extensive European/UK tour in November and December, with tickets to the overseas dates available here.

    “We are really looking forward to doing what we’ve enjoyed the most, which is to go out and play these new songs and spend some time on the road,” commented frontman Page Hamilton via the band’s website. “Helmet has always been a working band, and it’s been my life’s pleasure to see the world and play in front of people that are just coming to our music or have followed us for many years. What else could a musician ask for?”

    While Helmet haven’t released details of the new album, Left, the band intends to premiere songs from the LP during the upcoming tour.

    Below you can see a full list of Helmet’s 2023 tour dates. Stay tuned for updates on the new album, and get tickets to the band’s upcoming US shows here and UK/European gigs here.

    Helmet’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *
    09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *
    09/22 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *
    09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
    09/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *
    09/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *
    09/28 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *
    09/30 – Portland, ME @ Aura *
    10/01 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *
    10/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *
    10/04 – Amityville, NY @ Music Hall *
    10/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents *
    10/06 – Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box *
    10/08 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *
    10/09 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud *
    10/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *
    10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *
    10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *
    10/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall *
    10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
    11/08 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
    11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
    11/11 – Roskilde, DK @ Gimle
    11/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    11/14 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha
    11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo
    11/17 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
    11/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    11/19 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
    11/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    11/21 – Augsburg, DE @ Kantine
    11/23 – Aarau, CH @ KIFF
    11/24 – Vienna, AT @ Szene
    11/25 – Budapest, HU @ Analog Music Hall
    11/27 – Mezzago, IT @ Bloom
    11/28 – Ravenna, IT @ Bronson Club
    11/30 – Madrid, ES @ Nazca
    12/01 – Hondarribia, ES @ Psilocybenea
    12/02 – Nantes, FR @ Le Ferrailleur
    12/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain
    12/05 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
    12/06 – Nottingham, UK @ The Rescue Rooms
    12/08 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
    12/09 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans
    12/10 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
    12/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The Cathouse
    12/12 – Mancester, UK @ Club Academy
    12/13 – London, UK @ The Dome

    * = with Soul Blind

