Helmet Announce Fall 2023 US Tour and New Album

Post-hardcore vets Helmet have announced a Fall 2023 US tour in support of their forthcoming ninth studio album, Left, arriving in November via earMUSIC.

The trek kicks off on September 19th in Indianapolis and runs through October 16th in San Antonio, with support from Soul Blind. Tickets to select dates on the US tour are available via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, fans can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Following the stateside run, Helmet will hop the pond for an extensive European/UK tour in November and December, with tickets to the overseas dates available here.

“We are really looking forward to doing what we’ve enjoyed the most, which is to go out and play these new songs and spend some time on the road,” commented frontman Page Hamilton via the band’s website. “Helmet has always been a working band, and it’s been my life’s pleasure to see the world and play in front of people that are just coming to our music or have followed us for many years. What else could a musician ask for?”

While Helmet haven’t released details of the new album, Left, the band intends to premiere songs from the LP during the upcoming tour.

Below you can see a full list of Helmet’s 2023 tour dates. Stay tuned for updates on the new album, and get tickets to the band’s upcoming US shows here and UK/European gigs here.

Helmet’s 2023 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

09/22 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

09/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

09/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *

09/28 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

09/30 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

10/01 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

10/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

10/04 – Amityville, NY @ Music Hall *

10/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents *

10/06 – Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box *

10/08 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

10/09 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud *

10/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

10/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall *

10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

11/08 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/11 – Roskilde, DK @ Gimle

11/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

11/14 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha

11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

11/17 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

11/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/19 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

11/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

11/21 – Augsburg, DE @ Kantine

11/23 – Aarau, CH @ KIFF

11/24 – Vienna, AT @ Szene

11/25 – Budapest, HU @ Analog Music Hall

11/27 – Mezzago, IT @ Bloom

11/28 – Ravenna, IT @ Bronson Club

11/30 – Madrid, ES @ Nazca

12/01 – Hondarribia, ES @ Psilocybenea

12/02 – Nantes, FR @ Le Ferrailleur

12/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

12/05 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

12/06 – Nottingham, UK @ The Rescue Rooms

12/08 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

12/09 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans

12/10 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight

12/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The Cathouse

12/12 – Mancester, UK @ Club Academy

12/13 – London, UK @ The Dome

* = with Soul Blind