Hinds Announce Departure of Ade Martín and Amber Grimbergen

Madrid garage rockers Hinds have announced they are no longer a quartet following the departure of bassist Ade Martín and drummer Amber Grimbergen. However, founding members Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote promised they will carry on as a duo.

“hello family. we have some news,” our April 2015 CoSign shared in a social media statement. “Ade and Amber decided to leave the band in december. we are sorry we haven’t been able to let you know until now. you might feel as heartbroken as we felt, but luckily music has the power to heal an aching soul. we’ve been through something very hurtful but we’re gonna carry on: we believe in Hinds more than anything in the world. if you’re in, we are in.”

In a joint statement of their own, Martín and Grimbergen wrote, “After a lot of thought, we’ve realised that continuing with the band isn’t something that makes sense for us any more. Looking back at these 9 years, playing our songs on stages around the world and sharing all of that with you, makes the decision of leaving those amazing times behind, the most difficult of our lives.”

Advertisement

Related Video

They continued, “At the same time we’re excited about what’s next. We’re excited about having new experiences with new and different projects. We’re excited about this new chapter in our lives.” Martín and Grimbergen went on to thank their former bandmates “for all the miles, stages, hotel rooms, vans, and tooth brushes we’ve shared over the years,” as well as the crew members, labels, managers, promoters, bookings agents, and touring bands they’ve worked with over the years.

Cosials and Perrote originally formed Hinds in 2011 under the name Deers and earned buzz in 2014 for their two-track release Demo. Martín and Grimbergen came aboard shortly afterward and the group toured the world as a supporting act for The Libertines, The Vaccines, and Black Lips before being forced to change their name from Deers to Hinds under the threat of a lawsuit from the art-rock band Dears.

As a quartet, Hinds released three albums: their 2016 debut Leave Me Alone, 2018’s I Don’t Run, and their latest full-length, The Prettiest Curse, which dropped in 2020. Read Cosials and Perrote’s responses to our Consequestionnaire here.

Advertisement