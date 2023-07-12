Rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires — featuring Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry — played a UK date on Tuesday night (July 11th) in Birmingham, home of heavy metal legends Black Sabbath.

Since they were in the neighborhood, the Vampires invited none other than legendary Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi onstage for an encore performance of “Paranoid.”

Given the wealth of talent involved, it’s a rousing rendition of the classic song with Cooper commanding lead vocals. Iommi even got a chance to rip through the song’s guitar solo, much to the excitement of the Birmingham crowd.

Related Video

It’s certainly good to see the Sabbath guitarist back onstage and having a good time. In a recent interview, Iommi said he declined Black Sabbath’s invitation to the Power Trip festival and that his days of extensive touring were over.

Advertisement

However, he did add that he was feeling healthy enough to perform occasionally, a la one-off performances such as the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games gig alongside Ozzy Osbourne. The guest spot during the Hollywood Vampires’ set is a good sign that we might be seeing more live appearances from Iommi in the future.

“I will be going out, I suppose, doing something along the line,” he said. “I’ve been asked to do various things, and we’ll see what happens.”

Below you can watch fan footage of Iommi and Hollywood Vampires running through “Paranoid.”