J.J. Abrams’ Hot Wheels Movie Will Be “Emotional, Grounded, and Gritty”

The era of toy movies has arrived. Weeks ahead of the official release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the iconic toy company Mattel has made headlines for even more toy-inspired flicks in the works, including an “A24-type” movie about Barney and, now, a “gritty” film adaptation of Hot Wheels produced by J.J. Abrams.

In a new report from The New Yorker offering a run-down of the upcoming media projects Mattel is engaged in, fans received a preview of what the forthcoming Hot Wheels film will be like. The project — produced by Abrams’ production company, Bad Robot — was first announced over a year ago in April 2022, and will reportedly be “emotional and grounded and gritty,” though the script has “yet to materialize.”

“For a long time, we were talking to Mattel about Hot Wheels, and we couldn’t quite find the thing that clicked, that made it worthy of what Hot Wheels — that title — deserved,” Abrams said in a “short, uncomfortable video” describing the franchise that was shown to The New Yorker. “Then we came up with something… emotional and grounded and gritty.”

The project was first hinted at years ago, and Jeremy Renner was reportedly attached to the project (though he appears to no longer be involved). Earlier this year, it was announced that writers Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson would be penning the screenplay for the film.

In addition to Hot Wheels, the aforementioned Barney-inspired film with Daniel Kaluuya is on the way, and is also seeking a more mature audience than the original target demographic for the bright, colorful children’s toys. “We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” Mattel Films exec Kevin McKeon said about the movie. “It’s really a play for adults.” There’s also a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie in the works that’s set to star Vin Diesel.

Meanwhile, Mattel’s big blockbuster, Barbie, is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 21st… except for in Vietnam, where the movie has been banned from release due to a scene featuring a map which may have a controversial depiction of the South China Sea.

As for Abrams, in March it was revealed that Batman: Caped Crusader, the animated show he created with Matt Reeves, had been picked up by Amazon for a second season.