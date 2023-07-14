How to Get Tickets to boygenius’ 2023 Tour

boygenius, the supergroup trio composed of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, have announced a new 2023 tour supporting their long-awaited debut LP together, the record. Following gigs at Coachella and the Re:SET, the indie rock powerhouse will embark on a proper headlining tour in July.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is boygenius’ Next Tour?

Beginning in July, boygenius will kick off their headlining tour with a string of west coast dates, including shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA; Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; and the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, BC.

Related Video

For most of August, boygenius will tour year, playing a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances.

Come late September, they’ll embark on another leg of US dates that include gigs at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, among other shows.

Who Is Opening for boygenius on Tour?

An epic roster of supporting acts will join boygenius over the course of their upcoming tour, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Illuminati Hotties, MUNA, Ethel Cain, Palehound, Samia, and 100 gecs.

Advertisement

How Can I Get Tickets for boygenius’ 2023 Tour?

You can find tickets to boygenius’ upcoming tour dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are boygenius’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See boygenius’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

boygenius 2023 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *+

07/29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *+

07/30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

08/01 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater +

08/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field +

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square +

08/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen !

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall !

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium !

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park !@

08/22 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @

08/23 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @

08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (early show)

08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (late show)

08/25 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

08/28 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham !

09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall #

09/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~

10/02 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

* = w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

+ = w/ Illuminati Hotties

! = w/ MUNA

@ = w/ Ethel Cain

# = w/ Palehound

~ = w/ Samia

% = w/ 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane