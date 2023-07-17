How to Buy Britney Spears’ Memoir The Woman in Me

Britney Spears is set to release her long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24th.

What is Britney Spears’ Memoir?

Back in February 2022, Britney Spears signed a deal for the memoir worth as much as $15 million. She had been teasing the tell-all since successfully terminating her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

The Woman in Me is billed as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” The book promises to reveal “for the first time [Spears’] incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history” while also illuminating “the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, said in a statement.

When Will Britney Spears’ Memoir Be Released?

The Woman in Me is due out on October 24th, 2023 through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

How Long is Britney Spears’ Memoir?

According to an Amazon listing, The Woman in Me is 288 pages.

How Can I Pre-Order Britney Spears’ Memoir?

Pre-orders for The Woman in Me are ongoing through Amazon. The book will be available in hardcover ($23.09), as well as on Kindle ($16.99) and as an audiobook.