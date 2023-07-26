How to Get Tickets to Dave Chappelle’s 2023 Tour

Dave Chappelle has announced a new batch of 2023 standup comedy dates, and tickets for the latest stretch of his “Dave Chappelle Live” set are quickly going up for grabs.

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Dave Chappelle’s Next Tour?

The fall run of the “Dave Chappelle Live” standup tour will kick off with back-to-back nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 22nd and 23rd. He’ll return to his home state of Ohio for a performance in Cleveland on September 8th, followed by dates in Detroit; Lexington, Kentucky; and Indianapolis.

The Emmy-winning comedian headlines New Orleans’ Smoothie King Arena on September 15th and continues through the Midwest with stops to Kansas City, Missouri and Omaha, Nebraska. He’ll take over Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 21st, then jet to Saint Paul, Minnesota for a spot on September 23rd. Chappelle’s latest run will close at Chicago’s United Center on October 4th.

Who Is Opening for Dave Chappelle on Tour?

No openers have been announced for the fall “Dave Chappelle Live” shows, but the comedian has previously been supported on 2023 dates by the likes of Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings, and more. In January, he co-headlined a series of standup sets with Chris Rock, and later shared the bill with Jon Stewart, Lauryn Hill, and SNL’s Michael Che at the 2023 Roots Picnic in June.

How Can I Get Tickets for Dave Chappelle’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for the fall dates on Dave Chappelle’s 2023 standup circuit will be first available via Live Nation pre-sale on Wednesday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code LEGEND). Additional early access options will open at the same time with various venue-specific offers.

General public on-sale follows on Thursday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Dave Chappelle’s upcoming live sets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Dave Chappelle’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Dave Chappelle’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Ontario, ON @ Toyota Center

08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center