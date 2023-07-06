How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN’s 2023 Tour

K-pop sensations ENHYPEN have shared the schedule for the 2023 “FATE” world tour, their second global trek in less than a year, and tickets are quickly going up for grabs to ENGENEs everywhere (get tickets here).

Following their previous “MANIFESTO” tour, the breakout septet — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki — made our list of 10 K-Pop acts that dominated 2022, and now they’re poised for a complete takeover with their latest live outing and accompanying mini-album, DARK BLOOD.

Get details on the upcoming tour, including on-sale ticket information below.

What Is ENHYPEN’s Next Tour?

The “FATE” world tour stands as a truly expansive effort that maps out 13 shows in nine cities within three countries across two continents. The event kicks off with a double-header performance in Seoul between July 29th-30th. Then, the band hops to Japan for two nights each in Osaka from September 2nd-3rd and Tokyo from September 13th-14th.

ENHYPEN’s US leg begins in Los Angeles on October 6th, followed by stops in Glendale, Arizona; Houston; and Dallas. They’ll play two shows at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on October 18th and 19th, and wrap in Chicago on October 22nd. However, as the official tour poster below suggests, there are more updates to come.

Who Is Opening for ENHYPEN on Tour?

With a seven-piece band stacked with collective and individual talent, ENHYPEN have been proven perfectly capable of commanding the stage on their own.

How Can I Get Tickets for ENHYPEN’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to ENHYPHEN’s “FATE” world tour go on sal Wednesday, July 19th via Ticketmaster.

As was the case with ENHYPEN’s “MANIFESTO” world tour, first access to tickets will go to fans who have purchased an ENGENE MEMBERSHIP and registered for the pre-sale in advance.

Alternatively, find seats and deals to all of ENHYPEN’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are ENHYPEN’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See ENHYPEN’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

ENHYPEN 2023 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome

07/30 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome

09/02 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

09/03 – Osaka, JP @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

09/13 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

09/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dignity Health Sports Park

10/10 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center