The Jonas Brothers have expanded their recent five-night Broadway residency and career-spanning Yankee Stadium shows into a full “five albums every night” event called “The Tour.”
Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.
What Is The Jonas Brothers’ Next Tour?
On The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour, they’ll perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog.
“The Tour” kicks off with the band’s previously announced, two-night stint at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. They’ll embark on an East Coast run including Boston and Toronto, then jet to the Midwest for shows in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more. The trio close the month in Arlington, Texas and open September in St. Paul, Minnesota before hitting Austin on September 3rd, Las Vegas on September 8th, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on September 9th. After stops to Sacramento and Denver, they’ll continue back east via Omaha and Cleveland to Philadelphia; Baltimore; and Washington, DC.
The JoBros visit Atlanta on October 1st and Tulsa on October 3rd, then spend two nights in Texas between San Antonio and Houston. They’ll travel to Nashville on October 9th, followed by Florida shows in Tampa, Orlando, and the closing performance in Miami on October 14th.
Update: The Jonas Brothers have added 50 additional shows stretching into 2024. The newly announced dates include 26 shows in North America taking place between October 18th and December 9th, as well as dates in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe in 2024.
Who Is Opening for The Jonas Brothers on Tour?
Lawrence will join as support across their upcoming North American dates.
How Can I Get Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour?
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for The Jonas Brothers’ newly announced North American dates begins Thursday, August 3rd. Registration is ongoing through Monday, July 31st. General public access opens on Friday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Pre-sale tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ UK/European dates go on sale beginning August 2nd, while tickets for the Australia/New Zealand shows can be obtained starting August 4th.
Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are The Jonas Brothers’ 2023-2024 Tour Dates?
See The Jonas Brothers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.
The Jonas Brothers 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
11/02 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
11/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
11/07 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^
11/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^
11/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre^
11/17 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
11/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^
12/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^
12/02 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
12/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
02/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/01 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/05 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/18 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
05/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/27 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
05/28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
05/30 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena
06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/02 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/03 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/12 – London, UK @ The O2
06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/17 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
06/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/20 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena