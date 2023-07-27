The Jonas Brothers have expanded their recent five-night Broadway residency and career-spanning Yankee Stadium shows into a full “five albums every night” event called “The Tour.”

Get seats here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and ticket details.

What Is The Jonas Brothers’ Next Tour?

On The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour, they’ll perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog.

“The Tour” kicks off with the band’s previously announced, two-night stint at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. They’ll embark on an East Coast run including Boston and Toronto, then jet to the Midwest for shows in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more. The trio close the month in Arlington, Texas and open September in St. Paul, Minnesota before hitting Austin on September 3rd, Las Vegas on September 8th, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on September 9th. After stops to Sacramento and Denver, they’ll continue back east via Omaha and Cleveland to Philadelphia; Baltimore; and Washington, DC.

Related Video

The JoBros visit Atlanta on October 1st and Tulsa on October 3rd, then spend two nights in Texas between San Antonio and Houston. They’ll travel to Nashville on October 9th, followed by Florida shows in Tampa, Orlando, and the closing performance in Miami on October 14th.

Advertisement

Update: The Jonas Brothers have added 50 additional shows stretching into 2024. The newly announced dates include 26 shows in North America taking place between October 18th and December 9th, as well as dates in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe in 2024.

Who Is Opening for The Jonas Brothers on Tour?

Lawrence will join as support across their upcoming North American dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ 2023 Tour?

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for The Jonas Brothers’ newly announced North American dates begins Thursday, August 3rd. Registration is ongoing through Monday, July 31st. General public access opens on Friday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ UK/European dates go on sale beginning August 2nd, while tickets for the Australia/New Zealand shows can be obtained starting August 4th.

Tickets for The Jonas Brothers’ other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Advertisement

What Are The Jonas Brothers’ 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See The Jonas Brothers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

The Jonas Brothers 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/02 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

11/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/07 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^

11/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^

11/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre^

11/17 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

11/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^

12/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

12/02 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

12/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/01 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/05 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/18 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

05/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/27 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

05/28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

05/30 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena

06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/02 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/03 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/12 – London, UK @ The O2

06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/17 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena

06/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/20 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena