Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Junior H’s 2023 Tour

The "Sad Boyz Tour 2023" features 19 dates across the US

Advertisement
junior h tickets sad boyz tour 2023 us dates onsale how to buy
Junior H’s “Fin De Semana” video (via YouTube)
July 11, 2023 | 9:38pm ET

    Junior H, one of the leading voices of Mexico’s burgeoning corrido tumbados genre, has unveiled dates to his “Sad Boyz Tour 2023,” and tickets to the 19-stop US trek are set to go on-sale just days after his surprise summer announcement.

    Find seats here, and read on for more details.

    What Is Junior H’s Next Tour?

    Junior H’s “Sad Boyz Tour 2023” launches in Los Angeles on August 11th, followed by stops in Miami, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. After two additional California dates in Fresno and San Jose, the “Fin De Semana” artist will play Tuscaloosa, Alabama on September 22nd and Duluth, Georgia on September 23rd, then head back west for Washington shows in Kent and Ridgefield to wrap up the month.

    In October, Junior H gives another two performances in California between San Diego and Anaheim before traveling east via Rosemont, Illinois to Brooklyn, New York on October 15th. He’ll then host five dates in Texas including El Paso on October 20th, San Antonio on November 5th, and the closing night in Hidalgo on December 2nd.

    Advertisement

    Who Is Opening for Junior H on Tour?

    Related Video

    There have been no openers specified for Junior H’s “Sad Boyz” US tour, however, the singer has two previously scheduled dates with his “Disfruto Lo Malo” collaborator Natanael Cano.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Junior H’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Junior H’s 2023 US tour will go on-sale all at once starting Friday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Junior H’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Junior H’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Junior H’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Junior H 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/20 – Durango, MX @ Feria Nacional Durango 2023
    07/29 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente *
    08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    08/18 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
    08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
    08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    09/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
    09/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    09/29 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
    09/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    10/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    10/13 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/20 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    11/03 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *
    11/04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
    11/10 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    12/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Natanael Cano

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Porno for Pyros tickets reunion tour 2023 Horns Thorns En Halos perry farrell presale onsale how to buy seats dates

How to Get Tickets to Porno for Pyros' 2023 Tour

July 11, 2023

Power Trip Festival tickets 2023 onsale passes presale metallica tool acdc iron maiden ozzy osbourne guns n roses

How to Get Tickets to Power Trip Festival 2023

July 11, 2023

cheap trick fall 2023 tour dates

Cheap Trick Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Dates

July 11, 2023

Soul Glo Zulu tour

Soul Glo and Zulu Team Up for Co-Headlining 2023 North American Tour

July 11, 2023

periphery fall 2023 tour dates

Periphery Add Run of Fall 2023 US Tour Dates

July 11, 2023

cirith ungol 2023 concerts

Cirith Ungol Announce Select 2023 US Shows, Including First LA Gig in 35 Years

July 11, 2023

boygenius fall 2023 us tour dates tickets

boygenius Extend Tour to Fall 2023, Including Halloween Show with 100 gecs

July 11, 2023

dying fetus 2023

Dying Fetus Announce New Album and Fall 2023 US Tour, Unleash "Feast of Ashes": Stream

July 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Junior H's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter