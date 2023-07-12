How to Get Tickets to Junior H’s 2023 Tour

Junior H, one of the leading voices of Mexico’s burgeoning corrido tumbados genre, has unveiled dates to his “Sad Boyz Tour 2023,” and tickets to the 19-stop US trek are set to go on-sale just days after his surprise summer announcement.

What Is Junior H’s Next Tour?

Junior H’s “Sad Boyz Tour 2023” launches in Los Angeles on August 11th, followed by stops in Miami, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. After two additional California dates in Fresno and San Jose, the “Fin De Semana” artist will play Tuscaloosa, Alabama on September 22nd and Duluth, Georgia on September 23rd, then head back west for Washington shows in Kent and Ridgefield to wrap up the month.

In October, Junior H gives another two performances in California between San Diego and Anaheim before traveling east via Rosemont, Illinois to Brooklyn, New York on October 15th. He’ll then host five dates in Texas including El Paso on October 20th, San Antonio on November 5th, and the closing night in Hidalgo on December 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Junior H on Tour?

There have been no openers specified for Junior H’s “Sad Boyz” US tour, however, the singer has two previously scheduled dates with his “Disfruto Lo Malo” collaborator Natanael Cano.

How Can I Get Tickets for Junior H’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Junior H’s 2023 US tour will go on-sale all at once starting Friday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Junior H’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Junior H’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Junior H’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Junior H 2023 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Durango, MX @ Feria Nacional Durango 2023

07/29 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente *

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/18 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

09/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/29 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

09/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/13 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/20 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/03 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *

11/04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

12/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

* = w/ Natanael Cano