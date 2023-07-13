Menu
How to Get Tickets to Playboi Carti’s 2023 “Antagonist Tour”

Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will provide support

Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp
July 12, 2023 | 11:42pm ET

    Playboi Carti has announced the “Antagonist Tour,” a run of arena shows coming to North America, Europe, and the UK this fall (get tickets here).

    Before it kicks off in September, read on to learn everything you need to know about the tour.

    What Is Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist Tour”?

    Playboi Carti’s 2023 tour begins in the US in September. Kicking off September 6th at the Ball Arena in Denver, the trek takes the rapper across the west coast before heading east, hitting cities like Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up its North American leg October 20th in Atlanta. Then, in November, Carti heads across the Atlantic to perform in cities like Dublin, London, Paris, and Berlin.

    Who Is Opening for Playboi Carti on Tour?

    For the majority of the dates, Carti will be joined by the Opium Collective: Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. Notable exceptions include the San Francisco and Chicago stops, which will not feature Destroy Lonely, while Ken Carson will also be omitted from the Chicago show.

    How Can I Get Playboi Carti’s 2023 Tour?

    Pre-sale tickets to Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist Tour” are on sale now (use code LEGEND), while they open to the public on Friday, July 14th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    For the UK and European shows, tickets go on sale July 14th at 5:00 p.m. local time.

    Once tickets sell out, you can find last-minute deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Playboi Carti’s Tour Dates?

    See the full itinerary for the “Antagonist Tour” below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Playboi Carti 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
    08/18 – Tampere, FI @ Blockfest
    09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    09/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    09/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
    09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    11/22 – London, UK @ The O2
    11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    11/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    11/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    12/02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    12/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

    * = Destroy Lonely not supporting
    ^ = Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely not supporting

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

