How to Get Tickets to Playboi Carti’s 2023 “Antagonist Tour”

Playboi Carti has announced the “Antagonist Tour,” a run of arena shows coming to North America, Europe, and the UK this fall (get tickets here).

Before it kicks off in September, read on to learn everything you need to know about the tour.

What Is Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist Tour”?

Playboi Carti’s 2023 tour begins in the US in September. Kicking off September 6th at the Ball Arena in Denver, the trek takes the rapper across the west coast before heading east, hitting cities like Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up its North American leg October 20th in Atlanta. Then, in November, Carti heads across the Atlantic to perform in cities like Dublin, London, Paris, and Berlin.

Who Is Opening for Playboi Carti on Tour?

For the majority of the dates, Carti will be joined by the Opium Collective: Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. Notable exceptions include the San Francisco and Chicago stops, which will not feature Destroy Lonely, while Ken Carson will also be omitted from the Chicago show.

How Can I Get Playboi Carti’s 2023 Tour?

Pre-sale tickets to Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist Tour” are on sale now (use code LEGEND), while they open to the public on Friday, July 14th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

For the UK and European shows, tickets go on sale July 14th at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Once tickets sell out, you can find last-minute deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Playboi Carti’s Tour Dates?

See the full itinerary for the “Antagonist Tour” below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Playboi Carti 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami

08/18 – Tampere, FI @ Blockfest

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/22 – London, UK @ The O2

11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

12/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

* = Destroy Lonely not supporting

^ = Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely not supporting