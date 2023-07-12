How to Get Tickets to Porno for Pyros’ 2023 Tour

Porno for Pyros have unveiled their 2023 “Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour,” marking the Perry Farrell-fronted rock group’s first tour in 25 years with fellow original members Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

Find tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Porno for Pyros’ Next Tour?

Porno for Pyros’ “Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour” follows the quartet’s 2022 revival at Daytona Beach, Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival and subsequent sets at Lollapalooza with Billy Corgan and The Belasco in Los Angeles. Revisit our recap of the latter performance here.

The tour kicks off in Wheatland, California on October 8th. They play two additional California shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles, then head east via Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more before settling in the Midwest for dates including Omaha on October 21st, Chicago on October 24th, and Detroit on October 27th. They close out the month in Boston on October 30th.

The band hosts one night in New York City on November 1st, then continues down the East Coast to Bensalem, Pennsylvania; Silver Spring, Maryland; and Charlotte, North Carolina. They headline Atlanta’s Tabernacle on November 8th and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 15th, followed by performances in New Orleans, Dallas, and the tour finale in Austin on November 20th.

Who Is Opening for Porno for Pyros on Tour?

There have been no announcements regarding an opener or supporting act to join Porno for Pyros on the “Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Porno for Pyros’ 2023 Tour?

Tickets for the North American “Horns, Thorns En Halos Tour” can be claimed first via Porno for Pyros’ artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code LEGEND), along with various venue-specific offers.

General public on-sale begins on Friday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Porno for Pyros’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Porno for Pyros’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Porno for Pyros’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

Porno for Pyros 2023 Tour Dates:

10/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/29 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/01 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

11/03 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*

11/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

11/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater