How to Get Tickets to Power Trip Festival 2023

The lineup for Power Trip Festival 2023 has landed with authority, and tickets to the inaugural Indio, California hard rock event are following quickly behind. The three-day frenzy boasts a loaded lineup led by AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, and Judas Priest.

Get tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Power Trip Festival?

As Goldenvoice’s latest large-scale live music endeavor following the likes of Coachella, Stagecoach, and Desert Trip, Power Trip Festival will take over Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club for three days, running from Friday, October 6th to Sunday, October 8th.

Who Is Headlining Power Trip Festival in 2023?

Power Trip’s lineup will be topped by AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, and Judas Priest.

Ozzy Osbourne was originally booked to play the festival, but canceled due to health reasons. He was replaced by Judas Priest.

The festival will also host the first live set from AC/DC since 2016 in addition to their reunion with frontman Brian Johnson.

Who Else Is Playing at Power Trip Festival in 2023?

The lineup currently *only* consists of the announced six headlining showcases. The talent has been divided up with Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden kicking things off on Friday, October 6th; AC/DC and Judas Priest keeping the show moving on Saturday, October 7th; and Metallica and Tool closing out on Sunday, October 8th.

You can find the entire lineup of artists and schedule on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for Power Trip Festival?

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.