How to Get Tickets to The Eagles’ 2023 Farewell Tour

With support from Steely Dan

the eagles how to get tickets 2023 tour long goodbye classic rock music news pre sale
The Eagles, photo by Ebru Yildiz
July 9, 2023 | 2:06pm ET

    We imagine there’s gonna be a lot of check-ins to the Hotel California when The Eagles embark on their 2023 farewell tour, and you’d be remiss not to grab tickets before occupancy fills up (get them here).

    Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, have just announced the first leg of “The Long Goodbye,” which is expected to go all the way through 2025. But for now, there’s 13 announced dates, kicking off at Madison Square Garden on September 7th.

    Get details on the upcoming tour, including on-sale ticket information below.

    What Is The Eagles’ Next Tour?

    After over 50 years of touring, “The Long Goodbye” will mark The Eagles’ final run. And it’ll be long, indeed: The band intends to “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.”

    The tour commences on September 7th at Madison Square Garden in New York City before The Eagles then make stops in cities including Boston, Newark, Denver, Detroit, Atlanta, and more. The last show on this leg will be in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 17th, but of course, there’s plenty more to come.

    Who Is Opening for The Eagles on Tour?

    Much to the excitement of fathers nationwide, fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Steely Dan will open each show on The Eagles’ “Long Goodbye Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for The Eagles’ 2023 Tour?

    Early birds (pun intended) can secure their seats for The Eagles’ tour via Live Nation ticket pre-sale, which is set for Wednesday, July 12th (use access code LEGEND). General on-sale follows on Friday, July 14th at Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also look for seats to The Eagles’ tour s via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are The Eagles’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See The Eagles’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    The Eagles 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    10/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    11/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

