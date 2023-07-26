How to Get Tickets to The Rockettes’ 2023 “Christmas Spectacular”

Radio City Music Hall will once again host New York’s signature Christmas celebration with the return of the annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and tickets are already available now as an early holiday treat.

What Is The Rockettes’ “Christmas Spectacular”?

As one of New York City’s longest-running holiday attractions, the Radio City Rockettes have become a globally renowned dance troupe boasting unparalleled proficiencies in tap, modern, jazz, ballet, and more since their debut in 1925. Their marquee “Christmas Spectacular” production has changed greatly over the years, but each performance has consistently showcased spell-binding choreography, an original symphonic score that blends traditional Christmas songs with the Rockettes’ modern flair, and staple numbers like “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and “The Living Nativity.”

The current 90-minute production includes over 140 performers. The Rockettes also continue to innovate each year, most recently with the reimagined “Dance of the Frost Fairies” sequence, which now incorporates fairy-drones that soar above the audience.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Rockettes’ 2023 “Christmas Spectacular”?

Tickets for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes are available now via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to any of shows listed on The Rockettes’ 2023 calendar via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are The Rockettes’ 2023 Performance Dates?

The 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will run daily from November 17th to January 1st, 2024. Starting in December, the holiday celebration will feature five performances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; four performances on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; and three performances apiece on Tuesdays. Beginning on December 18th, an additional show will be added to the Monday and Tuesday schedule.

New Year’s Eve will feature two early shows in total, while New Year’s Day closes on a high with a packed, four-performance finale.

See The Rockettes’ full 2023 calendar via their website, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.