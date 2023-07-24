How to Get Tickets to The Rose’s 2023 Tour

The Rose have announced the 2023 “Dawn to Dusk Tour,” which will see the Korean pop-rock band travel to North America this fall for 17 headlining dates. News of the tour comes after the band announced their forthcoming sophomore album, DUAL, earlier this month.

Find tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

“The ‘Dawn to Dusk Tour’ is the tour that our Black Roses deserve,” said Woosung, one of the band’s members, in a statement. “We cannot wait for them to experience our new songs with production you’ve never seen at a Rose show. We have so many surprises in store for this tour!”

What is The Rose’s Next Tour?

The Rose’s “Dawn to Dusk Tour” will support their upcoming sophomore studio album, DUAL, which was announced earlier this month, but still has no set release date. “We are so excited for The Rose,” the band’s manager, James Roh, said in a statement. “This DUAL album and tour are reflections of their courage and faith, pushing the boundaries of what others feel is safe or expected of them. The show itself is a leveled-up experience, it’s going to be a wild ride for fans.”

The tour will kick off at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on October 4th, and then hit cities on the Western portion of the continent, including Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Denver. Then, in the latter half of October, they’ll hit cities in the Eastern portion, including Toronto, Ontario; New York; and Miami.

In November, they’ll wrap things up with a quick run through the Southwest — hitting a few cities in Texas, as well as Phoenix — and then close out with a final show in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, November 12th.

Prior to the “Dawn to Dusk Tour” itself, the band will also appear at Chicago’s Lollapalooza in early August, and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful in September. They’ll also have a one-off show in Chicago on August 4th.

Who is Opening for The Rose on Tour?

There are no announcements at this time regarding supporting acts for The Rose on their “Dusk to Dawn Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for The Rose’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for The Rose’s 2023 “Dawn to Dusk Tour” will become available through an artist pre-sale beginning Monday, July 31st at 10 a.m. local time. The pre-sale tickets will be available to those who subscribe at the “Premium Black Rose” tier on the band’s app, The Rosarium. You can register for an account here, and then use the app itself to upgrade and become a “Premium Black Rose.” Once you’re signed up for the premium tier, you’ll be able to navigate the app and claim a unique ticket presale code when the pre-sale begins. Pre-sales for VIP packages will open on the same day.

A Live Nation / venue pre-sale is set for Wednesday, August 2nd (use code DAWN).

General public tickets will then go on-sale starting Monday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are The Rose’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See The Rose’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Rose 2023 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell At The Complex

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/22 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

10/24 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

10/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/31 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

11/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/05 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

11/07 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum