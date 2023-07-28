How to Get Tickets to Tim McGraw’s 2024 Tour

Legendary country artist Tim McGraw has announced a new 2024 tour in support of his upcoming sixteenth studio album, Standing Room Only, which is out on August 25th via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. Entitled the “Standing Room Only Tour,” the run of shows will see McGraw make over 30 stops across North America in 2024.

What Is Tim McGraw’s Next Tour?

The “Standing Room Only Tour” will kick off in March 2024, supporting McGraw’s upcoming album, Standing Room Only. In a press statement, McGraw explained that he wants to deliver the “best possible concert” he can for his fans. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done,” he said.

He’ll get started in Jacksonville, Florida on March 14th, before making stops in Tampa and Orlando as well. Then, he’ll hop around for a bit, hitting Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle; Denver; and Milwaukee, with plenty of Western and Mid Western in between.

At around the mid-way point, he’ll play two shows in Tennessee; one at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on April 25th, and then another in Knoxville the next night. After that, he’ll do some East Coast dates, slip down for some Southeast dates, and hit Chicago on May 31st. He’ll wrap things up by hopping around a bit more, playing a handful of dates including Philadelphia and Baltimore. He’ll close out with a final show at Footprint Center in Phoenix on June 21st.

McGraw will also play a handful of dates in 2023 prior to the “Standing Room Only Tour.” Check out those dates, and all of the stops for the “Standing Room Only Tour,” below.

Who Is Opening for Tim McGraw?

McGraw will be joined by country star Carly Pearce for all dates on the “Standing Room Only Tour.” A month ago, Pearce launched a new era of her career with the single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton, which she discussed on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…

How Can I Get Tickets for Tim McGraw’s 2024 Tour?

Tickets for McGraw’s “Standing Room Only Tour” go on sale Friday, August 4th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Tim McGraw’s 2024 Tour Dates?

See Tim McGraw’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Tim McGraw 2023 – 2024 Tour Dates:

08/17 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fairgrounds

09/15 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

10/21 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

12/02 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

03/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/30 – Eugene, OR @ University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

04/06 – Boise, ID @ Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena

04/13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/20 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

05/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

05/11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/16 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/18 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

05/30 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

06/07 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

06/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

06/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

06/15 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/21 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

06/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center