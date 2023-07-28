Menu
How to Get Tickets to Tim McGraw’s 2024 Tour

Joined by Carly Pearce, the tour will make over 30 stops in North America

Tim McGraw, photo by Robby Klein
July 28, 2023 | 12:30pm ET

    Legendary country artist Tim McGraw has announced a new 2024 tour in support of his upcoming sixteenth studio album, Standing Room Only, which is out on August 25th via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. Entitled the “Standing Room Only Tour,” the run of shows will see McGraw make over 30 stops across North America in 2024.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

    What Is Tim McGraw’s Next Tour?

    The “Standing Room Only Tour” will kick off in March 2024, supporting McGraw’s upcoming album, Standing Room Only. In a press statement, McGraw explained that he wants to deliver the “best possible concert” he can for his fans. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done,” he said.

    He’ll get started in Jacksonville, Florida on March 14th, before making stops in Tampa and Orlando as well. Then, he’ll hop around for a bit, hitting Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle; Denver; and Milwaukee, with plenty of Western and Mid Western in between.

    At around the mid-way point, he’ll play two shows in Tennessee; one at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on April 25th, and then another in Knoxville the next night. After that, he’ll do some East Coast dates, slip down for some Southeast dates, and hit Chicago on May 31st. He’ll wrap things up by hopping around a bit more, playing a handful of dates including Philadelphia and Baltimore. He’ll close out with a final show at Footprint Center in Phoenix on June 21st.

    McGraw will also play a handful of dates in 2023 prior to the “Standing Room Only Tour.” Check out those dates, and all of the stops for the “Standing Room Only Tour,” below.

    Who Is Opening for Tim McGraw?

    McGraw will be joined by country star Carly Pearce for all dates on the “Standing Room Only Tour.” A month ago, Pearce launched a new era of her career with the single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton, which she discussed on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…

    How Can I Get Tickets for Tim McGraw’s 2024 Tour?

    Tickets for McGraw’s “Standing Room Only Tour” go on sale Friday, August 4th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Tim McGraw’s 2024 Tour Dates?

    See Tim McGraw’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Tim McGraw 2023 – 2024 Tour Dates:

    08/17 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fairgrounds
    09/15 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
    10/21 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center
    12/02 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
    03/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    03/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    03/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    03/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    03/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/30 – Eugene, OR @ University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
    04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    04/06 – Boise, ID @ Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
    04/13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    04/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    04/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    04/20 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    04/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    05/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    05/11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    05/16 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    05/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    05/18 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
    05/30 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
    05/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    06/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
    06/07 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    06/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    06/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    06/15 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
    06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/21 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    06/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    06/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

