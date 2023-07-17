Howard Stern Goes “Back to My Roots” with Surprise Saturday Night Radio Broadcast

Howard Stern signed on the air on Saturday night for an impromptu radio broadcast that doubled as a music listening party.

Stern is currently on a summer vacation from his SiriusXM radio show. However, while hosting a celebrity-filled get together on Saturday, the King of All Media made the unprecedented decision to go live. “I’m trying something new, I’m breaking into my own channel,” Stern explained. “I was sitting and playing music, and I thought I would go back to my roots and be a DJ. I have a bunch of people over.”

The hour-plus broadcast saw Stern’s various celebrity friends — including Drew Barrymore, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Bon Jovi, Brooke Shields, Jimmy Fallon, and Marry McCormack — each take a turn picking a song to play.

Barrymore got things started with Electric Light Orchestra’s “Don’t Bring Me Down.” Downey Jr. spun Phil Collins’ “Inside Out,” and Jimmy Fallon opted to play Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.” For his selection, Stern chose The Cult’s “She Sells Sanctuary.” In between records, Stern chatted with his guests — a few of whom may have had a bit too much to drink.

You can listen to a portion of the broadcast here.