Huey Lewis and the News’ Sports Receiving New Reissue for 40th Anniversary

When Sports came out in ’83, Huey Lewis and the News really came into their own, commercially and artistically. The whole album had a clear, crisp sound, and a new sheen of consummate professionalism that really gave the songs a big boost. Now, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Capitol/UMe have announced a new vinyl reissue of the album.

Come September 15th, 2023, Sports will be repressed on limited-edition olive green and classic black. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

In 2020, Lewis and the News released their first new album in 14 years, Weather. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely Lewis will ever sing or perform again after being diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, an inner ear disorder that can result in vertigo, tinnitus, and ear pressure.

Related Video

Even though he’s no longer an active musician, Lewis isn’t spending his downtime watching American Psycho. He recently admitted that he still hasn’t seen the film — despite the fact that his music is prominently featured on the soundtrack.

Advertisement

Below, revisit Lewis’ 2020 appearance on This Must Be the Gig…