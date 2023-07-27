Menu
Huey Lewis and the News’ Sports Receiving New Reissue for 40th Anniversary

Available on limited-edition olive green and classic black vinyl

Huey Lewis in American Psycho
Photo via Lions Gate Films
July 27, 2023 | 9:21am ET

    When Sports came out in ’83, Huey Lewis and the News really came into their own, commercially and artistically. The whole album had a clear, crisp sound, and a new sheen of consummate professionalism that really gave the songs a big boost. Now, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Capitol/UMe have announced a new vinyl reissue of the album.

    Come September 15th, 2023, Sports will be repressed on limited-edition olive green and classic black. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    In 2020, Lewis and the News released their first new album in 14 years, Weather. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely Lewis will ever sing or perform again after being diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, an inner ear disorder that can result in vertigo, tinnitus, and ear pressure.

    Even though he’s no longer an active musician, Lewis isn’t spending his downtime watching American Psycho. He recently admitted that he still hasn’t seen the film — despite the fact that his music is prominently featured on the soundtrack.

    Huey Lewis' Sports reissue

    Below, revisit Lewis’ 2020 appearance on This Must Be the Gig…

