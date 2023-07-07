Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Ian Hunter drops in to talk with Kyle Meredith about Defiance Part 1, the first in his new two-part guest-heavy series.

The Mott the Hoople singer tells Meredith about starting the album during lockdown, and how that forced him to virtually involve artists such as Slash and Billy Gibbons since his own band wasn’t able to be in the studio together. He also discusses how ageism plays into being a rock musician, getting better at his craft as he gets older, and looking back to his school days and relationships with his father for inspiration in the songs.

Hunter goes on to talk about having Jeff Tweedy guest on guitar, which names to expect on Defiance Part 2, and working with the late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins. “Taylor was like Joe Elliott,” he says of the Foo Fighters drummer. “He knows everything since god knows when — every track, every album. I’ve never known such enthusiasm for any particular genre.”

