Ice Spice Drops Like…? Deluxe Edition: Stream

Featuring four brand new tracks

ice spice like deluxe edition ep album new music hip hop listen stream
Ice Spice at 2023 Met Gala, photo by Dimitrios Kambouris:Getty Images
July 21, 2023 | 2:15am ET

    Ice Spice is bringing the heat with a new deluxe edition of her debut EP Like…?

    The Like…? deluxe edition boasts four brand new tracks called “How High?,” “Butterfly Ku,” “Deli,” and “On the Radar,” along with the remix of “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj that dropped back in April. Those all precede the songs included on the original edition of the EP: the solo “Princess Diana,” “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay, “Actin a Smoochie,” “Bikini Bottom,” and, of course, her irresistible hit “Munch.”

    Ice Spice co-produced the EP along with her regular collaborator RiotUSA. You can stream the deluxe edition of Like…? via Apple Music and Spotify below, and then keep scrolling to see its new artwork and updated tracklist.

    Ice Spice originally surprise released the Like…? EP last January, just days after Consequence named the Bronx rapper a Rising Artist to Watch in 2023. Not to toot our own horns, but, like, we were right.

    Since then, Ice Spice has also attended the Met Gala, collaborated with Taylor Swift for a remix of “Karma” (which the two then performed together), reunited with Minaj on “Barbie World” for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie soundtrack, and scheduled some upcoming tour dates supporting Doja Cat this fall. You can grab tickets to those shows here.

    Like…? Deluxe Edition Artwork:

    ice spice like deluxe edition ep album new music hip hop listen stream

    Like…?  Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    01. How High?
    02. Butterfly Ku
    03. Deli
    04. In Ha Mood
    05. Princess Diana (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    06. Princess Diana
    07. Gangsta Boo (feat. Lil Tjay)
    08. Actin a Smoochie
    09. Bikini Bottom
    10. Munch
    11. On the Radar (Bonus)

