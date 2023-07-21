Ice Spice Drops Like...? Deluxe Edition: Stream

Ice Spice is bringing the heat with a new deluxe edition of her debut EP Like…?

The Like…? deluxe edition boasts four brand new tracks called “How High?,” “Butterfly Ku,” “Deli,” and “On the Radar,” along with the remix of “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj that dropped back in April. Those all precede the songs included on the original edition of the EP: the solo “Princess Diana,” “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay, “Actin a Smoochie,” “Bikini Bottom,” and, of course, her irresistible hit “Munch.”

Ice Spice co-produced the EP along with her regular collaborator RiotUSA. You can stream the deluxe edition of Like…? via Apple Music and Spotify below, and then keep scrolling to see its new artwork and updated tracklist.

Ice Spice originally surprise released the Like…? EP last January, just days after Consequence named the Bronx rapper a Rising Artist to Watch in 2023. Not to toot our own horns, but, like, we were right.

Since then, Ice Spice has also attended the Met Gala, collaborated with Taylor Swift for a remix of “Karma” (which the two then performed together), reunited with Minaj on “Barbie World” for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie soundtrack, and scheduled some upcoming tour dates supporting Doja Cat this fall. You can grab tickets to those shows here.

Like…? Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Like…? Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. How High?

02. Butterfly Ku

03. Deli

04. In Ha Mood

05. Princess Diana (feat. Nicki Minaj)

06. Princess Diana

07. Gangsta Boo (feat. Lil Tjay)

08. Actin a Smoochie

09. Bikini Bottom

10. Munch

11. On the Radar (Bonus)