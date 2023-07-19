illuminati hotties Return with New Single “Truck”: Stream

illuminati hotties are back with a breezy, summery new single called “Truck.”

Though Sarah Tudzin is probably best known for her snappy, punk-inspired indie rock, “Truck” sees the illuminati hotties mastermind pump the brakes a bit, fueled by a mid-tempo acoustic guitar chug. She’s spent quite a bit of time on the road as a touring musician, and her latest tune uses interstates and automobiles as metaphors for life’s more psychological adventures — the ones that your Maps app can’t help you navigate.

“You grew up way too fast/ Took your corncob act to the city/ Thought there could be something more/ Turns out Hollywood’s just as boring,” she sings, her voice hushed like she’s taking a page from Elliott Smith’s playbook. Tudzin further explains the meaning behind the track in a press release: “If mortality is a jolting, jagged highway exit, then heaven is a truck as it rumbles through the unknown. ‘Truck’ is a gentle affirmation that the dream can change at no deficit of dignity.” Stream “Truck” below.

illuminati hotties’ last LP was October 2021’s Let Me Do One More, and they dropped the one-off single “sandwich sharer” last year. Coming up, Tudzin has a few dates supporting boygenius on their North American tour, and you can check for remaining tickets here.

