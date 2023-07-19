Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

IMAX Using 20-Year-Old PalmPilot Technology to Project Oppenheimer

Film projectionists are using a device almost as old as the nuclear bomb itself

Advertisement
oppenheimer palmpilot imax film movie news wtf technology
PalmPilot (photo by S. Pinches) and Oppenheimer (Universal)
Follow
July 19, 2023 | 5:39pm ET

    In order to take us back to the 1940s for Oppenheimerfilm engineers have to take us back to…2002. To project Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic (out this Friday, July 21st), IMAX will use technology almost as old as the nuclear bomb itself: A PalmPilot.

    At three hours long, the IMAX version of Oppenheimer is estimated to be one of the largest film reels ever produced, coming in at 11 miles long and 600 pounds heavy. To accommodate it, IMAX had to specifically design extensions for their film platter, the surface that splices reels together just before they’re projected. And it is all being operated using an emulator of the well-known gadget.

    “The original Quick Turn Reel Units operated on PalmPilots,” an IMAX spokesperson told Motherboard. “In advance of the release of Oppenheimer, IMAX Engineering designed and manufactured an emulator that mimics the look and feel of a PalmPilot.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Motherboard points out that a lot of old software actually has a much longer lifespan than you might think, as some companies and organizations (IMAX included) tend to operate by an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality. A particularly relevant case in point: the US Defense Department was using eight-inch floppy disks for their nuclear command and control system until 2019. Why bother spending the money to modernize today if you can just keep putting it off until your technology becomes alarmingly decrepit?

    In a TikTok below, you can see IMAX’s setup boasting a replica of PalmOne m130, a n0-frills budget Palm first released in 2002. Even after Blackberries and iPhones effectively eradicated Palm Pilots from the market and collective conscience, the assurance that some things really don’t change is oddly comforting — or disconcerting, when you start to think about what other ancient software is still milling about.

    Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and many more. None of them were present at the film’s UK premiere, however, in compliance with SAG-AFTRA’s ongoing strike.

    Advertisement
    @imax

    Constantly pushing the boundaries of film 🎞️. #Oppenheimer #ChristopherNolan #IMAX

    ♬ original sound – IMAX

More on this topic

Latest Stories

David gborie old school spark parade interview podcast

David Gborie on the Revolutionary Comedy of Old School: The Spark Parade

July 19, 2023

A Haunting in Venice trailer watch Tina Fey Kenneth Branagh Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh Leads a Séance Gone Wrong in Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice: Watch

July 19, 2023

james cameron AI comments warned you in 1984 the terminator

James Cameron on Threat of AI: "I Warned You in 1984 and You Didn't Listen"

July 19, 2023

paul rudd jenna ortega strike sag-aftra a24 movie film news

SAG-AFTRA Gives Go-Ahead to Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega Film Amid Strike

July 19, 2023

Oppenheimer Review

Oppenheimer Review: Christopher Nolan Blows Up the Biopic

July 19, 2023

Barbie Review

Barbie Review: A Doll's Existential Crisis Leads to One of the Year's Most Life-Affirming Films

July 18, 2023

matt damon acting break couples therapy christopher nolan oppenheimer role

Matt Damon Promised Wife in Couples Therapy He'd Take Acting Break Unless Christopher Nolan Called

July 18, 2023

timothee chalamet hot chocolate vat wonka

Timothée Chalamet Swam in an "Enormous Vat of Hot Chocolate" While Filming Wonka

July 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

IMAX Using 20-Year-Old PalmPilot Technology to Project Oppenheimer

Menu Shop Search Newsletter