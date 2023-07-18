In This Moment have announced a new album, Godmode, arriving October 27th. The band has also mapped out a Fall 2023 US co-headlining tour with Ice Nine Kills, and has shared the single “The Purge.”

Dates kick off November 3rd in Gary, Indiana, and run through December 2nd in Wheeling, West Virginia. Avatar and New Years Day will provide support.

Dates kick off November 3rd in Gary, Indiana, and run through December 2nd in Wheeling, West Virginia. Avatar and New Years Day will provide support.

Godmode will mark ITM’s first new album since 2020’s Mother. The first tease of the LP, “The Purge,” showcases the varied styles of heavy metal present in ITM’s music, from pulsing industrial textures to unabashed nu-metal tropes. Singer Maria Brink’s performance is particularly notable.

“This song came from our time in lockdown,” stated guitarist Chris Howorth. “We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time. Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending [singer] Maria [Brink] musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said ‘This is gonna be our first single.’ Fast forward a couple years and all the pent up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria’s lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song.”

The 10-track album was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, with producer by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

You can pre-order Godmode via BMG. Stream the video for “The Purge” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below (get tickets here).

Godmode Artwork:

Godmode Tracklist:

01. Godmode

02. The Purge

03. Army of Me

04. Sacrifice

05. Skyburner

06. Sanctify Me

07. Everything Starts and Ends with You

08. Damaged (Feat. Spencer Charnas)

09. Fate Bringer

10. I Would Die for You

In This Moment’s Fall 2023 US Tour Dates with Ice Nine Kills:

11/03 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/04 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live *

11/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

11/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/11 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center *

11/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

11/16 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

11/18 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

11/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/24 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

11/25 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

12/01 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

12/02 – Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena

* = In This Moment only