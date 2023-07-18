Menu
In This Moment Announce New Album and US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Share “The Purge”: Stream

ITM's new album Godmode arrives October 27th

in this moment new album godmode
In This Moment, photo by Jeremy Saffer
July 18, 2023 | 10:12am ET

    In This Moment have announced a new album, Godmode, arriving October 27th. The band has also mapped out a Fall 2023 US co-headlining tour with Ice Nine Kills, and has shared the single “The Purge.”

    Dates kick off November 3rd in Gary, Indiana, and run through December 2nd in Wheeling, West Virginia. Avatar and New Years Day will provide support.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday (July 19th) at 10 a.m. local time Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales begin Friday (July 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively you can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Godmode will mark ITM’s first new album since 2020’s Mother. The first tease of the LP, “The Purge,” showcases the varied styles of heavy metal present in ITM’s music, from pulsing industrial textures to unabashed nu-metal tropes. Singer Maria Brink’s performance is particularly notable.

    Related Video

    “This song came from our time in lockdown,” stated guitarist Chris Howorth. “We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time. Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending [singer] Maria [Brink] musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said ‘This is gonna be our first single.’ Fast forward a couple years and all the pent up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria’s lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song.”

    The 10-track album was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, with producer by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

    You can pre-order Godmode via BMG. Stream the video for “The Purge” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below (get tickets here).

    Godmode Artwork:

    in this moment godmode art

    Godmode Tracklist:
    01. Godmode
    02. The Purge
    03. Army of Me
    04. Sacrifice
    05. Skyburner
    06. Sanctify Me
    07. Everything Starts and Ends with You
    08. Damaged (Feat. Spencer Charnas)
    09. Fate Bringer
    10. I Would Die for You

    In This Moment’s Fall 2023 US Tour Dates with Ice Nine Kills:
    11/03 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
    11/04 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live *
    11/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *
    11/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion
    11/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
    11/11 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center *
    11/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena
    11/16 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    11/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    11/18 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
    11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    11/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    11/22 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    11/24 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
    11/25 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
    11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    12/01 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
    12/02 – Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena

    * = In This Moment only

    in this moment ice nine kills fall 2023 tour

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

