Consequence’s Industrial Week continues with a gallery of notable industrial acts in concert from Heavy Consequence photographer Raymond Ahner. Keep up with all of our Industrial Week content, including our Best Industrial Albums of All Time list, and check back for more lists, artist-curated features, essays, and more.

As much as industrial music is an aural experience, it’s also a visual one. Many of the genre’s acts present stunning stage performances — whether it be dazzling backdrops, entrancing light shows, or striking outfits — as they bring their dynamic music to a live setting.

From the mesmerizing feeling of a Nine Inch Nails show to the full-on assault of a Ministry set to the dance-club vibe of a My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult gig, industrial concerts offer a wide range of experiences.

Related Video

Heavy Consequence photographer Raymond Ahner has been capturing industrial bands in their concert glory for years, and, in celebration of Industrial Week, he is sharing a gallery of live shots featuring several prominent acts.

Along with the aforementioned bands, you’ll see photos of Skinny Puppy, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Front Line Assembly, Killing Joke, Youth Code, Filter, Throbbing Gristle, Swans, Godflesh, and more.

Flip through industrial’s finest in the gallery below, and stay tuned for more Industrial Week content in the coming days.

-Heavy Consequence Staff

Photo Gallery – Industrial Music Acts in Concert by Raymond Ahner (click to expand and scroll through):

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Throbbing Gristle, photo by Raymond Ahner Throbbing Gristle, photo by Raymond Ahner Skinny Puppy, photo by Raymond Ahner Skinny Puppy, photo by Raymond Ahner Skinny Puppy, photo by Raymond Ahner Skinny Puppy, photo by Raymond Ahner Skinny Puppy, photo by Raymond Ahner Skinny Puppy, photo by Raymond Ahner Killing Joke, photo by Raymond Ahner Killing Joke, photo by Raymond Ahner Killing Joke, photo by Raymond Ahner Killing Joke, photo by Raymond Ahner Nitzer Ebb, photo by Raymond Ahner Nitzer Ebb, photo by Raymond Ahner Nitzer Ebb, photo by Raymond Ahner Nitzer Ebb, photo by Raymond Ahner Front 242, photo by Raymond Ahner Front 242, photo by Raymond Ahner Front 242, photo by Raymond Ahner Front 242, photo by Raymond Ahner Swans, photo by Raymond Ahner Swans, photo by Raymond Ahner Health, photo by Raymond Ahner Health, photo by Raymond Ahner My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, photo by Raymond Ahner My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, photo by Raymond Ahner ohGr, photo by Raymond Ahner ohGr, photo by Raymond Ahner Front Line Assembly, photo by Raymond Ahner Front Line Assembly, photo by Raymond Ahner Front Line Assembly, photo by Raymond Ahner Front Line Assembly, photo by Raymond Ahner Filter, photo by Raymond Ahner Filter, photo by Raymond Ahner Revolting Cocks, photo by Raymond Ahner Revolting Cocks, photo by Raymond Ahner Revolting Cocks, photo by Raymond Ahner Revolting Cocks, photo by Raymond Ahner Youth Code, photo by Raymond Ahner Youth Code, photo by Raymond Ahner Youth Code, photo by Raymond Ahner Youth Code, photo by Raymond Ahner Youth Code, photo by Raymond Ahner Youth Code, photo by Raymond Ahner Godflesh, photo by Raymond Ahner Godflesh, photo by Raymond Ahner